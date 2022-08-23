Elite Creative Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year

Elite Creative Makes the 2022 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 341 Percent

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Creative, a market leader in content writing, editing, and publishing services, has earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second consecutive year. Notably, Elite was named number 18 of the fastest-growing companies in Baltimore and number 39 in Maryland. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"When I started Elite, one of my goals was to someday make the Inc. 5000 list," said Jennifer Rotner, Elite's CEO. "When that came to pass last year, I was proud, yes, but I also felt galvanized. What's more, I saw that the same energy crackling through every member of Elite's senior team. If, despite the upheaval of the pandemic, we could not just persevere but succeed so dramatically, what could possibly stop us? Making the list for a second year in a row is a testament to our collective commitment to Elite and each other."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Elite Creative

Elite Creative is a woman-owned, full-service content and publishing services firm that offers editing, writing, and creative support for companies of all sizes—from small businesses and nonprofit organizations to Fortune 50 companies—as well as for independent authors at every stage of the publishing journey.

Elite Creative does business as Elite Editing, a content strategy, writing, and editing company, and Elite Authors, a publishing services company that helps independent authors create, publish, and market their books.

More about the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

