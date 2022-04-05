Elite Creative Ranks No. 33 in the Inc. Regionals 2022: Mid-Atlantic List as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a two-year revenue growth of 310 percent, Elite Creative joins the regional list of the fastest-growing private companies.

BALTIMORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Creative, a market leader in content writing, editing, and publishing services, announced that it has been ranked no. 33 on the third annual Inc. Regionals 2022: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, DC, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the mid-Atlantic region economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.

"Ranking in the mid-Atlantic region is a major achievement for us," said Jennifer Rotner, Elite's CEO. "This success is due to the ingenuity and creativity our team has demonstrated over the past year. We've been able to expand our services based on our clients' needs. And that's a huge reflection of our core values: working collaboratively and finding the yes when opportunities present themselves."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161 percent, and in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the mid-Atlantic region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts-growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc.

About Elite Creative

Elite Creative is a woman-owned, full-service content and publishing services firm that offers editing, writing, and creative support for companies of all sizes—from small businesses and nonprofit organizations to Fortune 50 companies—as well as for independent authors at every stage of the publishing journey.

Elite Creative does business as Elite Editing, a content strategy, writing, and editing company, and Elite Authors, a publishing services company that helps independent authors create, publish, and market their books. www.eliteediting.com

About Inc.

One of the world's most trusted business-media brands, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than fifty million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and a credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

