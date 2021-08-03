Elite Expertise for the Elite Traveler

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Global Group ( www.endeavorglobalgroup.com ), a premier provider of private jet services globally, is poised to offer our clients outstanding air charter service to any domestic or worldwide destination on the finest aircraft.

With over 30 years of combined aviation experience, our team can provide you with the knowledge you will need now navigating private aviation with Covid still in mind and beyond. All aircraft presented are meticulously maintained inside and are COVID cleaned prior to each flight to ensure the safety of your health.

Elite Experience for Elite Travelers Available aircraft types for flights

Over the past decade, household names from the MLB, professional tennis players on the ATP and WTA tours, actors, media figures and political dignitaries have put their trust in Endeavor Global Group. These flights have ranged from basic multi-city to working with local authorities for dignitary extraction during the terroristic activities of November 2015 in Paris. No matter the complexity, Endeavor's experience will not only meet, but exceed expectations consistently.

A curated portfolio is presented to our clients for each trip, which encompass the best crews, maximum comfort, gourmet meals and the best amenities available. Each year our team conducts an internal audit of available aircraft to confirm the Wyvern and ARG/US safety ratings. The aircraft in the portfolio are owned by some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in the world. This portfolio encompasses VIP helicopters, Turbo Props, Ultra long range heavy jets; such as the Global 7500, BBJ and the ultra-luxurious Boeing 787 VIP airliner.

In 2013, Endeavor Global Group was the first to accept BitCoin as a form of payment and have since expanded to accept many more crypto currencies beyond the traditional forms. Any trip funded with a cryptocurrency will receive 2% off flight charges in 2021. Obtaining a quote through completion of booking is a very simple quick process and available to you 24 hours a day.

Spring promotion: First time flyers will receive 10% off flight charges along with car transfers on each leg of the first booking.

Endeavor Global Aviation's other divisions include: Aircraft Management Placement, Engine & Airframe Program placement and Sales & Leasing.

Trip quotes: [email protected]

Other services: [email protected]



Media contact

Len Tambasco

CEO

561-756-3836

[email protected]



