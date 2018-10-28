Elite Play and Unparalleled Excitement Highlight Major League Soccer's 24th Season

This season celebrates the arrival of the league's 24th club, FC Cincinnati, in a market so passionate about soccer that every home game in their 30,000-seat stadium is expected to be sold out. FC Cincinnati's MLS home opener is on Sunday, March 17 against the Portland Timbers on FS1.

Cincinnati's addition comes during a remarkable period of growth for MLS. In just the last decade, the league has added nine teams, while average attendance has increased nearly 40 percent. Expansion fees have risen from $30 million in 2009 to the current $150 million, while Forbes has reported that the value of clubs has increased by more than 300 percent over the last decade. Last season, MLS set new records for viewership, social media engagement, ticket sales and apparel sales.

This extended period of explosive growth will continue as four more expansion teams –Miami, Nashville, Austin and one more city to be determined – will begin play in the next few years. This strategic expansion will bring MLS to 28 clubs, making it the largest top-flight soccer league in the world.

In the latest example of the boom in venue development for the league, April 13 marks the opening of Allianz Field, the world-class stadium for Minnesota United as the club hosts New York City FC. Allianz Field will be the 20th stadium in MLS built or transformed for soccer, with six more opening in the next few years.

On the field, the influx of dynamic young players continues, as the ongoing significant investment from MLS club ownership has resulted in the signing of the youngest and most talented group of newcomers in league history. Among them is Pity Martinez, the 2018 South American Player of the Year who debuts this week with defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United. Martinez's arrival in Atlanta illustrates MLS' reputation in global soccer as a league of choice, as several young talents have elected to enhance their development and play the primes of their careers in MLS.

Perhaps the greatest example of this is 25-year-old Josef Martinez, who in 2018 shattered the league record for goals in a season, was named league MVP, and then showed his commitment to MLS and Atlanta by signing a new five-year contract. Atlanta United begin defense of their crown on Sunday, March 4 when they host Wayne Rooney and D.C. United on ESPN.

MLS clubs are also taking a leadership role in developing young players, and the results are paying off. Last season, players from MLS academies played more minutes, scored more goals and had more assists than in any season in league history, and four of the top five clubs in minutes played by academy products qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. These impressive young players are also making their marks on the U.S. National Team, including Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake) and Jonathan Lewis (NYCFC).

The increased investment in development and acquisition of elite players has also led to MLS becoming one of the most exciting leagues in the world. In 2018, MLS games averaged more goals, shots, and shots on goal than any major professional soccer league on the planet.

The unmatched MLS gameday experiences continue in 2019 with a packed schedule of crucial matchups and marquee events. This year's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will take place on July 31 at Orlando City Stadium. Since joining MLS in 2015, Orlando City SC has averaged more than 99 percent of the stadium's 25,500 capacity, and the state-of-the-art downtown venue boasts the first supporters' standing-only zone in North America.

With an intense, action-packed slate of games, Heineken Rivalry Week takes place from Aug. 21-26 with matchups including NYCFC-New York Red Bulls, Seattle-Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC-LA Galaxy. Eight Heineken Rivalry matches will be televised nationally on network partners ESPN, FS1 and UniMas.

Decision Day presented by AT&T arrives on Oct. 6, with 12 matches, all beginning at 4 p.m. ET, as a final chance to lock in berths and seeding in the postseason. The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, which commence on Oct. 19, are highlighted by a new single-elimination format condensed into a three-week sprint to MLS Cup on Nov. 10.

Having crowned 10 different champions in the last 12 seasons and with all 24 rosters filled with talent and depth, MLS is the most competitive soccer league in the world. When the 2019 season begins this weekend, every club and its impassioned supporters have reason to believe they will contend for MLS Cup.

From beginning to end, 2019 will be a season of drama and excitement in Major League Soccer that fans will not want to miss.

