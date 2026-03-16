Elite Player Field Returns for 2026 Hoag Classic

Defending Champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer and Zach Johnson Among the Commitments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tournament officials today announced defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez will return to headline an elite field at the 2026 Hoag Classic on March 25-29, 2026 at Newport Beach Country Club. Jiménez joins major champions and fan favorites including Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Pádraig Harrington, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer and Zach Johnson.

"Each year, the Hoag Classic attracts an incredible field of legendary players," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hoag. "We are thrilled to welcome back Miguel to defend his title, as well as bring back an accomplished group of golf legends. Attendees can expect another unforgettable week of golf while supporting a cause that makes a meaningful difference across Orange County."

Jiménez, a 17-time PGA TOUR Champions winner and one of the game's most recognizable international stars, returns to defend his 2025 Hoag Classic title after thrilling fans with his performance last year.

Joining him is 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Champion Steward Cink, a five-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, as well as three-time major champion Pádraig Harrington, who won the Hoag Classic in 2024.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els and 1992 Masters champion and local favorite Fred Couples also return to Newport Beach, bringing decades of success to this year's field.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen brings his steady, composed style back to Newport Beach, alongside 2001 Open Championship winner David Duval and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, one of the most accomplished players in professional golf history.

Making his first appearance at the Hoag Classic, Zach Johnson, 2007 Masters champion and 2015 Open Championship winner, will compete for the $2.2 million purse. Johnson is fresh off his PGA TOUR Champions debut win at the 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Additional player commitments will be announced in the coming weeks. For the most current player field, visit hoagclassic.com/player-field. Final field will be set on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. PST. TO NOTE: Player field is subject to change.

The Hoag Classic, held March 22-29, 2026, features legends of the PGA TOUR Champions competing at Newport Beach Country Club to raise funds in support of Hoag's programs and services. For tickets, current tournament information and more, please visit HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

SOURCE Hoag Classic