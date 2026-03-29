Stewart Cink Wins the 2026 Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

Orange County's exclusive PGA TOUR Champions event celebrated championship golf, community events and philanthropy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Classic, Orange County's exclusive PGA TOUR Champions tournament, returned to Newport Beach Country Club for a spectacular weeklong celebration from March 21-29, 2026.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Stewart Cink, who held the 36-hole lead, closed with 66 to win the Hoag Classic for his third victory in his last five starts on PGA TOUR Champions.

The 2026 field included defending champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez and major champions including Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, David Duval, and John Daly competing for the $2.2 million purse.

"We all love to compete in front of the fans. Golf is an amazing sport, in that it's incredibly charitable and we're very proud to be a part of that," said Cink. "To me personally, it means a lot because I know what Hoag does. I know what they mean to this community."

The 2026 Hoag Classic delivered a full week of golf, entertainment and community engagement throughout Newport Beach.

Starting with Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, presented by Pacific Life, benefitting Hoag Hospital Foundation, and the Pacific Life Celebrity Classic, the events featured more than 70 professional athletes and well-known personalities including Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley, Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr., Indianapolis QB Daniel Jones, Philadelphia DB Cooper DeJean and Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and more. After a competitive day on the course, Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy and Kansas City QB Jake Haener captured the 2026 Pacific Life Celebrity Classic title, earning bragging rights among a field of high-profile athletes and celebrities. The events kicked off Hoag Classic week while supporting the tournament's broader mission of giving back to the community in meaningful ways raising funds for Hoag.

The week also featured the Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast presented by Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which included Bernhard Langer as the guest of honor and recognized longtime volunteer Dick Yuhnke for his nearly three decades of service to the tournament.

The Aston Martin Newport Beach Legends Pro-Am gave fans an early opportunity to see the PGA TOUR Champion pros up close before the championship rounds began.

The Hoag Classic weekend featured several fan-favorite experiences including Motive Salute to Service Saturday, benefiting Folds of Honor; Student Day presented by Kingston Technology; and the Chipotle Sunset Celebration & Concert.

"Each year the Hoag Classic brings together world-class golf, incredible community support and a shared commitment to giving back," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hoag. "We are grateful to the players, partners, volunteers and fans who make this tournament such a special week while helping support Hoag's mission to continue expanding access to renowned health care in our community."

As one of the most successful charitable tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions, the Hoag Classic has generated more than $25 million in support of Hoag programs and services, as well as local military, first responder and educational organizations.

For more information, visit HoagClassic.com.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Stewart Cink, Retief Goosen, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Padraig Harrington, and Bernhard Langer as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

ABOUT NEWPORT BEACH COUNTRY CLUB

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in famed Newport Beach, CA. Perched above the famed Pacific Coast Highway, NBCC has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William "Billy" Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.

SOURCE Hoag Classic