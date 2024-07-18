Elite Rewards and Ashley provide Essentials for Hurricane Beryl Victims in Houston

Elite Rewards matches DSG's $150 "Beryl Relief" Gift Card, Doubling Donations to $300 per Gift Basket

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards, Ashley's largest furniture and mattress licensee in North America, Dufresne Spencer Group and the Harvest Family Resource Center teamed to provide bare essentials to the Houston communities affected most by the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. Gift baskets containing "Beryl Relief '' gift cards worth $150 were immediately doubled to $300 by Elite Rewards matching Ashley's donation.

Essentials being purchased at Walmart for individuals affected by Hurricane Beryl.

"At Elite Rewards, supporting our communities is at the heart of what we do, and this situation allowed us to make an immediate impact for those who needed it most," said Tom Coffeen, Senior VP of Sales, "We're grateful we could step in right away after the hurricane and provide much-needed help and support".

The combined effort of these organizations quickly created a donation of $10,000 in the form of gift cards, allowing Child Protection Services and Harvest Family Life Ministries to take immediate action. The contributions ensured that families could obtain groceries, clothes, and essentials to begin the process of slowly rebuilding their lives.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Elite Rewards and the Harvest Family Resource Center to allow us to support the victims of Hurricane Beryl and meet the immediate needs of those most vulnerable in Houston. This collaboration underscores DSG's commitment to supporting the families in the communities that we serve through our Purchase with Purpose program in all of our Ashley retail locations," said Rebecca Peech, Senior Manager Corporate Social Responsibility at Dufresne Spencer Group.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech.

About Dufresne Spencer Group

Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG), the largest Ashley licensee globally, is a family-owned home furnishings retailer with 137 Ashley stores and 19 distribution centers spanning 12 states. With a workforce exceeding 4,000 dedicated members, DSG is committed to instilling a love of home for our guests and communities. Additionally, DSG proudly champions our Purchase with Purpose program, which has donated over $3 million towards children and families locally and internationally since 2018. To find a store near you visit https://ashleydsg.com/find-a-store/ .

