Elite Rewards Announces Promotion of Tom Coffeen to Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead Company Into Next Phase of Accelerated Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards, a leading provider of loyalty, incentive, and engagement solutions for retailers nationwide, today announced the promotion of Tom Coffeen to Chief Executive Officer. Coffeen's appointment marks a defining moment for the company as it accelerates into a new era of innovation, expansion, and purpose–driven impact.

Coffeen brings more than 30 years of industry experience, widely recognized as a program builder, strategic operator, and visionary leader. His career has been defined by developing scalable loyalty programs, strengthening retail partnerships, and driving measurable growth. His leadership at Elite Rewards has already helped shape the company's evolution and long–term strategy.

For more than 15 years, Elite Rewards has built deep, trusted relationships within the furniture and mattress industry, establishing itself as a premier partner for retailers seeking to elevate customer engagement. Today, the company is rapidly expanding nationwide across retail, furniture and mattress, appliance, surface and flooring, home improvement, and financial services, bringing its proven expertise and advanced technology to a broader range of verticals.

"Tom's leadership comes at a pivotal time," said Brian Bell, Managing Partner. "Elite Rewards is poised for exponential growth, and Tom has the vision, experience, and strategic clarity to guide us into the next generation."

Coffeen's promotion also aligns with Elite Rewards' intentional focus on strengthening its foundation. Over the past several years, the company has made significant investments in people, process, and technology, modernizing its platform and expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of retailers and consumers. With these enhancements in place, Elite Rewards is positioned to elevate its market presence and unlock new opportunities for partners nationwide.

A key part of Elite's identity—and one Coffeen has championed—is Elite Cares, the company's philanthropic initiative dedicated to supporting communities across the country. Through Elite Cares, the organization has partnered with more than 50 nonprofit organizations and helped raise over $1.6 million to support causes ranging from children's services to community development and disaster relief. This commitment to giving back remains central to Elite's culture and mission.

"I'm honored to lead Elite Rewards at such an exciting moment," said Coffeen. "Our team has built something extraordinary over the past decade and a half. With our expanded capabilities, our commitment to innovation, and the meaningful work we're doing through Elite Cares, we're ready to help retailers strengthen customer loyalty while making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Elite Rewards will continue to introduce new initiatives, partnerships, and platform enhancements throughout the year as part of its long–term growth strategy.

To learn more about Elite Rewards, visit eliterewards.biz .

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a national provider of loyalty, incentive, and engagement solutions designed to help retailers drive customer retention, increase sales, and strengthen brand loyalty. With more than 15 years of proven success and deep expertise in the furniture and mattress industry, Elite Rewards now serves retailers across multiple verticals, including retail, appliance, surface and flooring, home improvement, and financial services. Through its philanthropic arm, Elite Cares, the company has supported more than 50 organizations and helped raise over $1.6 million for community causes. Elite's innovative programs, advanced technology, and dedicated support teams deliver measurable results for partners of all sizes.

SOURCE Elite Rewards