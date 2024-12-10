Elite Rewards Expands Electronics Merchandise Catalog Offerings Through Fulfillment Agreement with Best Buy

Agreement Allows Elite to Add Top Technology Products for the Holiday Season

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards has selected Best Buy as its trusted vendor to fulfill merchandise selected by participants of Elite's Employee Retention and Sales Incentive programs. This provides clients with seamless access to Best Buy's premium product catalog via direct API integration.

Elite's agreement with Best Buy, the largest consumer electronics specialty retailer in North America, provides Elite's sales and management team to concentrate on creating effective employee retention and sales reward programs.

"As we've continued to grow and expand our customer base nationally and internationally, we felt it was extremely important to solidify an agreement with North America's largest consumer electronics specialty retailer, " said Tom Coffeen, VP of Sales for Elite. "Seamlessly integrating the Best Buy offerings into our portals allows us to maintain our clients' brands while providing the best possible user experience.

The current fulfillment agreement applies to a variety of Elite Rewards employee retention and sales incentive programs, including Elite's "Gift with Purchase" programs. Soon, 40-50% of the products available across all of Elite's reward platforms will be fulfilled by Best Buy, ensuring premium product offerings and seamless access for clients.

"We are thrilled to collaborate closely with Best Buy to enhance our fulfillment and offer clients a variety of top-tier electronics reward options" said Tom Coffeen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Elite Rewards. "This partnership allows us to provide premium reward offerings more efficiently and is a game changer as we head into 2025".

To learn more about Elite Rewards and its expanded merchandise offerings, please visit eliterewards.biz and elitegwp.com.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior for employees as well as consumers. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Appliances, Healthcare, and FinTech.

