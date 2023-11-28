Elite Rewards Expands North American Presence with Canada Office

News provided by

Elite Rewards

28 Nov, 2023, 13:11 ET

Ontario office represents first step in Elite Rewards' effort to expand internationally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards, a premier incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, announces its expansion into the Canadian market with the establishment of a new office located at 1881 Steeles W. Ave., 406, North York, Ontario.

Elite will offer Canadian retailers access to successful prepaid rewards cards and other promotional programs designed to increase in-store traffic, drive conversions and ultimately lead to higher sales. 

"The goal is to introduce Canadian retailers to successful programs we've run with major clients in the United States including Ashley Furniture, City Furniture, DSG, HOM Furniture, Jerome's, Raymour & Flanigan, Serta Simmons, Tempur-Sealy and many more," said Tom Coffeen, Elite Rewards VP of Sales. "We're very excited to do the same for the retailers in Canada, we've already begun working with an Ashley Licensee, TDG (The Dufresne Group)".

The expansion continues Elite's growth over the last five years, extending their reach from Tampa to New York and as far west as California. The new office will provide the ability for Elite to provide their concierge customer service to the local business community.

"We've taken a first step in Elite Rewards' plan to expand into the global business landscape," said Coffeen. "We believe the Canadian retail, specifically furniture, home goods, and automotive markets will greatly benefit from the programs we've successfully implemented with partners throughout the United States".

Elite Rewards, an innovative incentive marketing agency specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech. 

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit www.eliterewards.biz, or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected], tel: 727-543-8100.

About Elite Rewards

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrSyrbgDkQ0 

Press Contact:
J.B. Siegel
Midnight Consulting
[email protected]
Tel: 727-543-8100

SOURCE Elite Rewards

