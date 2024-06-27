Elite Rewards Helps Raise Funds As Participant in 11th Annual Furniture Mart USA Charity Golf Classic

Tournament raises funds for Emily's Hope, The Promising Futures Fund, and The Rising Star Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards participated in the 11th annual Furniture Mart USA Charity Golf Classic at the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Participants enjoyed a day of golf with colleagues all in an effort to raise needed funds for worthy organizations. Furniture Mart will be awarding checks to Emily's Hope, The American Legion Post 15, The Promising Futures Fund, and The Rising Star Foundation to assist in achieving their missions.

"Elite Rewards is thrilled to participate in such a fun, worthwhile event supporting three remarkable organizations. We're always eager to assist our clients with their charitable initiatives," said Tom Coffeen, Elite Rewards Senior Vice President of Sales. "We hope our participation and contribution makes a positive impact for those who need it most".

Emily's Hope aims to break the stigma surrounding addiction and provide support for individuals and families affected by this disease. The American Legion provides support for local veterans as well as their community including the Boys/Girls state and legion baseball. The Promising Futures Fund focuses on creating opportunities for underserved youth, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to succeed. The Rising Star Foundation is dedicated to inspiring musical creativity and empowering growth through education.

Furniture Mart USA's charitable initiatives have raised over a million dollars to date. To learn more about how you can get involved with your preferred charity, simply check out the links below.

Elite Rewards positively impacts both the business and local communities it serves through charitable efforts with valued partners. The real reward is the difference our partnerships are making in the lives of those living in our community.

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit www.eliterewards.biz , or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected] , tel: 727-543-8100.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech.

