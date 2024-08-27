Elite Rewards Management Team Volunteers at 15th Annual "Ashley For The Arts" Event

Elite not only talks the talk, they walk the walk, volunteering at one of Wisconsin's largest charitable event

ARCADIA, Wis., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards management team proudly volunteers at 15th annual "Ashley For The Arts" event, manning the beverage and libations booth. This event is one of Wisconsin's largest charity events and has donated over $4 Million since its inception. The three day music and arts festival provides a variety of music and entertainment for those attending for a good cause. Over $750,000 was raised to be distributed to more than 70 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children's charities, and medical research.

Tom Coffeen and Jeff Magner serving smiles and beverages at the concession booth during Ashley for the Arts.

"We are thrilled to have participated in one of Ashley's largest charitable events of the year," said Tom Coffeen, Senior Vice President of Sales at Elite Rewards, "The energy at the event was incredible, and it's rewarding to know that our efforts are supporting such worthy causes. Supporting our client's communities is what Elite is about to its core. We hope our continued contribution makes a meaningful impact for those who need it most".

Tom Coffeen, Senior Vice President of Sales and Jeff Magner, Vice President of Growth and Client Strategy, manned the concession booth over two days meeting and greeting event attendees with a smile on their face while serving beverages and libations.

"Elite is always committed to making a difference wherever we can," said Jeff Magner, Vice President of Growth and Client Strategy. "Whether it's through sponsorships, volunteer efforts, or charitable donations, we believe in giving back to the communities where we operate. Our involvement in "Ashley for the Arts" is just one example of how our company is committed to making a lasting impact beyond the business world".

At the event, attendees enjoyed a wide range of activities, including live performances on three stages, art displays, a hot air balloon launch, delicious food and drinks, and the popular Pursuit of a Cure Glow Run. This event showcased the powerful impact of the arts on society and how they bring people together to support their local communities.

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit www.eliterewards.biz

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The organization is committed to supporting communities it serves through charitable donations and volunteerism. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech.

About Ashley for the Arts

Ashley for the Arts is a nonprofit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. The organization is one of Wisconsin's largest charity events, donating over $4 Million since its inception to more than 70 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children's charities, and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries in 2009 and takes place in Arcadia, Wisconsin's Memorial Park.

Press Contact:

J.B. Siegel

Midnight Consulting

[email protected]

Tel: 727-543-8100

