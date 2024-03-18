ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, SERVICETITAN ANNOUNCE TITLE SPONSORSHIP FOR NINTH ANNUAL COMPETITION UPLIFTING TRADESPEOPLE ACROSS THE NATION

Leading software provider for trades businesses expands role in annual competitions

for skilled tradespeople across the auto tech, electrical, HVAC and plumbing industries;

Qualifying events kick off this Spring for opportunities to compete for national title and more than $250,000 in prizes on Sept. 12-15 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersport announced highly-anticipated competition details for its ninth annual Elite Trades Championships Series (ETCS) with an expansion of ServiceTitan's support as title sponsor, the qualifying events schedule and the launch of a new website. The dynamic platform aims to grow the trades and celebrate highly skilled tradespeople across the country who have traditionally not received the recognition they deserve.

There are approximately 15 million tradespeople in the United States, according to YouGov, yet demand for the trades has skyrocketed due to a shortage tradespeople. Now backed by the leading software powering trades businesses, the ServiceTitan ETCS aims to inspire future generations and address this growing labor gap by spotlighting the invaluable contributions and talents of tradespeople through four competitions:

"The men and women in the skilled trades are remarkable individuals who power our world [...]" - ETCS GM Scott Mendel Post this

Ninth annual IDEAL National Championship for electricians

Fourth annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship driven by Yokohama

Third annual ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship

Second annual Plumbing National Championship

"The men and women in the skilled trades are remarkable individuals who power our world through their essential skills and tireless dedication to their craft," said Scott Mendel, ETCS general manager. "We are thrilled to have ServiceTitan expand their partnership, as they share our commitment to creating a platform that uplifts and celebrates the indispensable skills and contributions of America's tradespeople."

An unmatched experience for the nation's top tradespeople

About 50 elite professionals and apprentices will be named finalists, receiving an all-expenses paid trip to the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series at the West Palm Beach Convention Center. The September 12-15 competitions will showcase their skills in a custom-built arena. Bragging rights as the top tradesperson in the country for their field and a share of more than $250,000 in cash and sponsor-provided prizes are on the line.

"When people think of competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars at a national championship, they don't often think about the trades," said Tom Howard, ServiceTitan vice president of customer experience. "The ServiceTitan Elite Championship Series promotes our mission to empower and support hardworking contractors everywhere. We look forward to expanding our role in ensuring tradespeople continue to receive the national platform and recognition they deserve for providing essential services that keep our world running."

Qualifying events free to tradespeople across the nation

More than 10,000 entries are received from skilled tradespeople in the first round of ServiceTitan ETCS event qualifiers, vying for a coveted finalist spot at the annual competitions. Challenges vary by field during each round, leveraging a combination of digital and hands-on tests evaluated for speed, skill, safety and accuracy. Qualifiers for the auto tech, HVAC and plumbing competitions are open now, kicking off with a free online test that takes as little as five minutes to complete. Details for the electrical qualifier, along with all qualifier timeframes and the number of participants who advance each round for the respective competitions, are available on elitetrades.global.

Enriched learning for future generations

The platform's mission to encourage future generations to join the trades and close growing skilled labor gaps is supported by the return of the second annual ETCS Student and Apprentice Trades Education Summit. The inaugural event welcomed more than 1,000 aspiring trades leaders, who experienced hands-on educational sessions featuring industry leaders, networking opportunities and a chance to witness the competitions firsthand.

More information and signup to receive updates for the 2024 ServiceTitan ETCS, including details for 2024 qualifiers and exclusive content, are available at elitetrades.global. This enriched website serves as a one-stop resource for all ServiceTitan ETCS news and details, including competition qualifier details, exclusive content, sponsorship opportunities and more.

About Intersport:

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. The Elite Trades Championship Series is one of its flagship platforms, which was developed as a sportification of various trades professions in an effort to recognize and elevate skilled tradespeople across the nation. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The Elite Trades Championship Series (ETCS) was purposefully established in 2016 with the goal of building awareness and support around the deficit of skilled trade workers throughout the country. The program has transformed into a championship platform committed to growing the trades and celebrating the highly skilled tradespeople, who have not traditionally received the recognition they deserve, through full-scale trades competitions. The ETCS platform is sponsored by ServiceTitan and hosts national championships for professionals and apprentices in the auto tech, electrical, HVAC and plumbing fields. More information is available at elitetrades.global and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ServiceTitan:

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors, including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG and T. Rowe Price.

SOURCE INTERSPORT