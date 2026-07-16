Eliza Named an OpenAI Advanced Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliza, an AI-native consulting firm that embeds forward-deployed engineers into enterprises to build production AI systems and AI fluency, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Advanced Partner, Eliza will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Eliza will help customers across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Technology put these capabilities into practice across production systems and the apps, files, and workflows employees use every day.

"At Eliza, we're all-in on OpenAI as our exclusive frontier model partnership, not just because of the technology advantage, but because of the mission. We share the belief that AI's greatest impact over the next decade will come from helping organizations bring these capabilities into the real world: empowering employees, serving customers better, and creating meaningful value for communities," said Stephen Garden, CEO, Eliza. "The future of AI should belong to everyone. We're proud to be building alongside the OpenAI team to help make that happen."

"We're pleased to recognize Eliza as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. Eliza brings practical enterprise AI delivery experience across strategy, implementation, and adoption," said Phil Larson, Senior Director, OpenAI Partner Network. "Through the OpenAI Partner Network, Eliza can help more enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable business impact."

Eliza brings experience across enterprise AI enablement, workflow automation, and production AI systems, helping customers define AI strategies, build AI-native experiences, and support organizational adoption. The company has enabled more than 20,000 customer users on ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex and built production agentic systems that support more than 140,000 employees.

For example, at global education technology company Cengage, this approach is helping engineering teams use Codex to move faster on essential maintenance work and create more capacity for innovation.

"At Cengage, our work starts with helping learners build the skills and confidence they need to succeed. AI is helping the teams behind that mission work in new ways. Through our collaboration with OpenAI and Eliza, we are using Codex to build an agentic software development lifecycle, starting with maintenance work and expanding from there. By helping our engineers move faster on essential software upkeep, AI is creating more capacity for the work that matters most: building trusted, innovative learning experiences for the students, educators and institutions we serve," said Darren Person, Chief Digital Officer, Cengage.

Looking ahead, Eliza plans to build on this work by making three major investments, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Eliza Academy. A new training program to develop the next generation of forward-deployed engineering talent, purpose-built to deploy OpenAI technology inside the enterprise and expand the pool of practitioners who can take OpenAI's frontier capabilities from pilot to production.

Vertical specialization. Eliza is bringing seasoned industry experts into the firm, pairing deep domain knowledge with OpenAI's frontier models to deliver industry-specific solutions.

Global expansion. Eliza is extending its delivery footprint into new geographies to support multinational enterprises deploying OpenAI across markets.

Together, these investments are designed to put OpenAI expertise closer to the business and help more organizations move from AI ambition to measurable outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Eliza

Eliza is an AI-native consulting firm that helps enterprises build and adopt production AI systems on OpenAI. Its embedded teams combine AI strategy, forward-deployed engineering, workflow redesign, and enablement to move from high-value use cases to systems that operate at scale. Eliza works alongside client teams to transfer capability, so they can own and extend what they build. Learn more at https://eliza.com.

SOURCE Eliza