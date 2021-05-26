Elizabeth Banks Partners with Archer Roose, Leading Canned Wine Company

Founded in 2014 by Marian Leitner-Waldman and David Waldman, partners in life and in business, Archer Roose was built on shared passions and values: lively conversations, craftsmanship and a belief that we must all do our part to build a better world. Since its inception, the brand has pushed boundaries within the wine industry in creating world class wines in formats to fit a modern lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to have Elizabeth Banks join us as we enter into the next chapter of the Archer Roose story," said Marian Leitner-Waldman, Co-Founder & CEO of Archer Roose. "Archer Roose was founded on authentic relationships and pride in craftsmanship. Elizabeth embodies both of those values and we are honored to have her as our new partner and all that she brings to the table: creativity, fresh perspectives and a shared mission of shaping the world for the better."

"As I got to know Marian, I realized that she and I share an ethos. She's created something that resonated with me and what I value, which is conversation, connection, craftsmanship, and quality," said Elizabeth Banks.

As a new major investor and owner in the company, Elizabeth Banks will add strategic value to the creative development for the company, on both brand and product side.

"To me, wine is another form of storytelling," explained Banks. "I have always loved wine but wanted to make it more accessible and build a brand that would resonate with women. When I realized that Marian's gambit was to put really good wine into cans, I thought about my own life and all the incredible shared moments with family and friends - a beach day, a ski trip - and how it would be great to pull a Sauvignon Blanc out of a cooler for a change."

"Elizabeth's engagement and authenticity paired with the strength of the management team at Archer Roose make this a particularly compelling partnership," added United Talent Agency's (UTA) Jake Solomon, an Executive in the company's Ventures department, which brokered the deal on behalf of Elizabeth Banks. "The alternative format wine category is a young and growing market and we believe that brands like Archer Roose have a unique opportunity to help define that category."

Archer Roose and Elizabeth Banks will bring their new relationship to life through a series of videos on how the partnership began, and how it has progressed which will launch at the end of May 2021 on Archer Roose's social channels and the brand's website. They will continue to share content through their own social media channels throughout the month.

To view "Creating Our Own Table: Elizabeth Banks x Archer Roose" videos and ongoing partnership, follow @ArcherRooseWines and @ ElizabethBanks on Instagram and on archeroose.com .

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be - with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 Rock and Modern Family. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handleman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy Shrill on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant. Banks is currently filming the women's rights drama Call Jane, alongside Sigourney Weaver and directed by Phyllis Nagy, and can also be seen hosting the hit ABC reboot of Press Your Luck, which will kick off its third season later this month.

