Elizabeth Beckford Honored with 2026 Home Rule Hero Award

Wilton Manors official recognized for advocacy efforts during the 2026 Legislative Session

WILTON MANORS, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors is pleased to announce its City Clerk Elizabeth Beckford, was recently named as a 2026 Home Rule Hero by the Florida League of Cities (FLC), the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. The honor recognizes Beckford's dedicated advocacy during the 2026 Legislative Session where she played a key role in elevating local perspectives by promoting local voices and sharing insights, local data, and real-world examples that helped inform state lawmakers.

"Elizabeth's public service has invaluable purpose and dedication for our City," said Mayor Scott Newton. "Her commitment to our residents and her ability to bring forward thoughtful, solution-driven perspectives reinforce the importance of protecting Home Rule. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team for this well-deserved recognition from Florida League of Cities."

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the Florida League's request to reach out to members of the Legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

In her role, Beckford supported and advocated for local self government and public records exemptions for municipal clerks and staff across the state. Beckford is a seasoned City Clerk with over a decade of municipal service and a strong record of leadership in local government administration. She currently serves as President of the Florida Association of City Clerks (FACC), where she helps advance professional standards and support clerks across the state.

Her commitment to excellence has earned her prestigious honors, including City Clerk of the Year 2025 and the Robert N. Clark Award (2019–2020). She holds the Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation and is an Athenian Leadership Society Fellow through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) Advanced Leadership Development Program.

Beckford previously served as President of the Broward County Municipal Clerks Association (2022–2024) and has been an active member of the IIMC Education and Professional Development Committee since 2015. She also contributes to public policy through her service on the Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee since 2018. Her professional affiliations include memberships in the Broward County Municipal Clerks Association, Florida Association of City Clerks, International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Broward Palm Beach Parliamentarians, Florida State Association of Parliamentarians, National Association of Parliamentarians, and the Florida Records Management Association.

Beckford holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in ensuring efficient city operations, maintaining official records, supporting municipal elections, and facilitating City Commission meetings. She is widely recognized for her integrity, professionalism, and dedication to public service.

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in "Local Voices Making Local Choices," which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida's communities. For more information, visit flcities.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. In 2024, the City was named as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2024 All-America City Award. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

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CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE City of Wilton Manors