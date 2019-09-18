Elizabeth Smart to Keynote the Gracies Leadership Awards Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is pleased to announce Elizabeth Smart, author, founder of the "Elizabeth Smart Foundation" and children's advocate, will serve as keynote at the Gracies Leadership Awards on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at The Plaza Hotel, New York City. The annual event provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant impact women have made in the media industry, while also spurring to action and emboldening female leaders in attendance. The list of this year's honorees will be announced soon.

"The Alliance for Women in Media has a strong history of supporting and celebrating women in media. I am honored to be a part of an event that aims to inspire a new generation of trailblazers," said Elizabeth Smart, past Gracie winner and keynote speaker for the event.

Elizabeth Smart is best known for her abduction in 2002 and has since become the founder of the "Elizabeth Smart Foundation" and an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and National legislation. She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book "My Story", "You're Not Alone: The Journey From Abduction to Empowerment" and "Where There's Hope."

"The Alliance for Women in Media is proud to honor women for their extraordinary accomplishments," said Becky Brooks, executive director, AWM/F. "It is our honor to have Elizabeth Smart, a past Gracie winner, as this year's keynote speaker, as her address will surely inspire and empower all in attendance."

Tickets are available for AWM members at a rate of $250 and for non-members at a rate of $350. A special student rate of $100 is available for undergraduate students with proof of enrollment. Students may also apply for a sponsored ticket made available through the CBS Fellowship.

For table sales with premium seating or additional support opportunities, contact Alliance for Women in Media Executive Director Becky Brooks at becky.brooks@allwomeninmedia.org.

For more information on this event or to reserve your seat, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/events/gracies-leadership-award/.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

