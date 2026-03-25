Elizabeth Waterman Debuts Propulsion at this year's Photo London with Albumen Gallery

Photographic series examining eroticism, movement, and marine kinship—shot on analog film

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Waterman's photographic series, Propulsion, will debut at this year's Photo London, at National Hall, Olympia in London, at booth B10 on May 14–17, 2026, exploring movement, eroticism, and performance, presented by Albumen Gallery

Elizabeth Waterman Jellyfish Diptych #2 Title left: Dancer in cyan light (Shimmey) at Polemasters Playhouse in West Hollywood, 2024 Title right: Pacific sea nettle (Chrysaora fuscescens), yellow bell against blue-green background, 2024 35mm film Elizabeth Waterman, Jellyfish Diptych #4 Title left: Three moon jellies (Auerlia labiata) touching, 2024 Title right: Dancer in ghostly blue light at Polemasters Playhouse in West Hollywood, 2024 33mm film

Shot on analog film with special processing, Propulsion presents a visual dialogue between erotic pole dancers and jellyfish, juxtaposing human and marine bodies. Waterman examines the shared principles of propulsion, suspension, and control, kinships between pole artistry and the ancient, rhythmic movement of jellyfish.

The series challenges conventions around erotic performance. By placing dancers alongside jellyfish, Propulsion invites viewers to reconsider how value is assigned to bodies and why certain performances are celebrated while others are marginalized.

Elizabeth says, "For years, I photographed exotic dancers, drawn to the way they sculpted light with their bodies. In spaces often judged, they built fleeting architectures of beauty.

Later, on a chance visit to the local aquarium, I was mesmerized by the slow pulse of jellyfish on display. They move by rhythm — advancing through breath-like propulsion. I felt awe I experienced in the clubs: different environments, same choreography of light and motion.

Placing images side-by-side, a visual dialogue emerged. A dancer's arm meets tendrils of a jellyfish; the curve of a torso answers the dome of a bell. The diptychs become a call and response, where luminosity becomes a form of survival."

The physical constraints of film, the absence of digital intervention, and reliance on timing mirror precision of dancers and ancient marine subjects.

Stephan Schmid, Director of Albumen Gallery says, "Elizabeth Waterman's creates a dynamic dialogue between images across time and species. Testament to the richness of the photographic medium, this adds a vibrant self-reflexive dimension to the visual medium."

Tickets: https://photolondon.seetickets.com/event/photo-london/london/3564731

Learn more at elizabethwaterman.com

About Elizabeth Waterman

Elizabeth Waterman is a Los Angeles–based photographer known for her female-centered perspective on sexuality, eroticism, and sex work. Her work explores complexities of desire and performance, presenting her subjects with nuance, strength, and dignity.

About Albumen Gallery

Albumen Gallery was set up in London in 2013. Specializing in 20th century and contemporary photography, Albumen Gallery responds to trends in how photographic art is purchased by collectors. Pioneering the online gallery without walls, Albumen Gallery is developing the format of online exhibitions as a platform.

Contact:

Kat Fleischman

(305) 490-5911

[email protected]

SOURCE Elizabeth Waterman