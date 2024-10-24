ELK + ELK ANNOUNCES $2.063 MILLION VERDICT IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE AND WRONGFUL DEATH CASE

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hamilton County jury has awarded a $2,063,000 verdict to the family of Judy Helen Collins after a two-week trial. The case tried in the courtroom of Judge Christopher Wagner involved medical malpractice and wrongful death claims against a surgeon. The jury found the surgeon liable for failing to properly diagnose and treat complications following Mrs. Collins' hiatal hernia repair, which ultimately led to her untimely death.

Elk + Elk Partner Phil Kuri, Elk + Elk Partner John O'Neil

Due to the complexity of the case, Elk + Elk hired highly qualified and credentialed medical experts in the field of surgery and radiology from Oregon and Ohio in support of the plaintiff's claims. "This was invaluable to clearly explain our position and create a framework for the jury to understand the medical elements that substantiated our burden of proof," said Phil Kuri, Elk + Elk partner and one of the two attorneys representing the plaintiff.

On September 21, 2019, Judy Collins, a then 73-year-old, experienced severe complications following her hiatal hernia surgery. The plaintiffs argued that Dr. Robert Bradley failed to recognize clinical and radiologic signs of re-herniation and failed to obtain a CT scan recommended by the radiologist, leading to a delay in Mrs. Collins' treatment. Sadly, Mrs. Collins passed away 68 days later, on November 28, 2019, after undergoing emergency surgery. The jury deliberated over three days before reaching their verdict.

"This was a very difficult case, as the physician argued that the tests were completed properly and that the complication was identified in a timely manner, with the appropriate surgery performed," said John O'Neil, Elk + Elk partner and other attorney representing the plaintiff. "The family was an absolute pleasure to represent. We are incredibly appreciative of the judge and court personnel for their professionalism and of the jury for their time and attention to this matter."

The decedent is survived by her husband, four children and eleven grandchildren.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects.

SOURCE Elk + Elk