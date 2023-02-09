ELK + ELK ANNOUNCES $2.15M VERDICT IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CASE

On March 8, 2018, at age 77, Mr. Furr had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with a biopsy performed by Dr. Hess. Mr. Furr was under conscious sedation without intubation and aspirated during the procedure. As a result, Mr. Furr's oxygen saturation dropped, and he developed shortness of breath and a cough. EMS then transported him to Mercy Hospital in respiratory distress. There, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and hypoxia as a result of multi-focal pneumonia related to the aspiration that occurred during the EGD.

Mr. Furr died because of aspiration during his EGD resulting in his death due to aspiration pneumonia. Dr. Hess failed to adhere to the standard care and failed to communicate to the anesthesiologist Mr. Furr's risk factors for aspiration, including the fact that Mr. Furr had complained of active reflux the morning of the scheduled procedure. Had this necessary communication occurred, the procedure would have been canceled, and he would not have died.

Mr. Furr's wife of 57 years, Peggy, testified that before March 8, 2018, Mr. Furr was very active. He lived at home with his wife, travelled, maintained their home, worked on race cars as a hobby, and was active at the Masonic Temple.

Elk + Elk Partners, Phillip A. Kuri and Marilena DiSilvio, represented the estate of Wayne Furr, Sr., during the lawsuit that was filed on February 28, 2019.

