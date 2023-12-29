Elk + Elk Attorneys Recognized on 2024 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists

Elk + Elk

29 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec 29, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk, an Ohio personal injury firm based in Cleveland, is proud to announce that 14 of its attorneys were included in the 2024 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists. 

  • Partners Jay Kelley, John O'Neil, Phillip Kuri, Marilena DiSilvio, and R. Craig McLaughlin were selected to the 2024 Ohio Super Lawyers list.
  • Attorneys William Campbell, Matthew Carty, Gary Cowan, Kevin Lenson, Amy Papesh, William Price, and Curtis M. Fifner were selected to the 2024 Ohio Super Lawyers list.
  • Attorneys Ian Fijalkovich and Katie McCormick were included on this year's Ohio Rising Stars list.
  • McCormick is the newest Elk + Elk addition to the 2024 Ohio Rising Stars List.
  • DiSilvio was selected to the 2024 Top 50 Women Ohio Super Lawyers and Top 25 Women Cleveland Super Lawyers lists.
  • Kelley, DiSilvio, and Price were also included on this year's Top 50 Cleveland Super Lawyers and Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyers lists.

About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.

Selection Process
The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Super Lawyers Lists
These exclusive lists feature attorneys with high peer recognition and professional achievement degrees. They serve as a valuable resource for consumers seeking legal counsel and referring attorneys.

The Super Lawyers list recognizes at most 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The Rising Stars list recognizes at most 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

About Elk + Elk
Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects.

