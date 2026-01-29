Elk Grove's Ora Dentistry Earns Sixth Consecutive Top Patient Rated Dentist Award from Find Local Doctors

With more than 16,000 dental implants placed and a 97% success rate, the acclaimed Elk Grove practice continues to set the standard for implant dentistry and comprehensive oral care in the Sacramento region.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ora Dentistry has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, marking the sixth consecutive year the practice has received this prestigious recognition. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, this award reflects the practice's unwavering dedication to clinical excellence and patient-centered care that has made it a leader in implant dentistry throughout Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento area.

What distinguishes Ora Dentistry is its exceptional expertise in dental implant procedures and full-mouth rehabilitation. The practice has placed more than 16,000 dental implants and performs over 300 full-mouth reconstructions annually, achieving a remarkable 97% success rate. For patients missing multiple teeth, the practice offers the ORA4X Process, a proprietary full-arch implant method designed to restore an entire arch of teeth faster and more reliably than traditional approaches. This specialized focus on implant dentistry has established Ora Dentistry as the destination practice for patients seeking transformative smile restoration.

Beyond its implant expertise, Ora Dentistry provides comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages. Dr. Devan Dalla leads a talented team that includes Dr. Lisa Phuong Le, a Temple University graduate who earned Summa Cum Laude honors and specializes in cosmetic dentistry, and Dr. Apeksha Sanghvi. Together, they offer preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures including veneers and professional whitening, Invisalign orthodontics, and emergency dental services. The practice also provides IV sedation for patients with dental anxiety and offers special needs dentistry, working with developmentally disabled individuals in clinical, hospital, and home settings.

Ora Dentistry maintains the highest standards of care and safety, holding accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The practice utilizes cutting-edge dental technology to ensure procedures are performed with precision, comfort, and efficiency. Dr. Dalla's philosophy emphasizes guideline-based recommendations, thorough examinations, and accurate diagnoses, with patients receiving the time and education needed to make informed decisions about their oral health. The office welcomes patients Monday through Thursday from 7am to 5pm and Fridays from 7am to 4pm, with emergency appointments available for urgent dental needs.

"Earning the Top Patient Rated Dentist award for the sixth year in a row is a testament to our entire team's commitment to excellence," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "Many of our patients come to us after years of struggling with missing teeth, uncomfortable dentures, or failed dental work elsewhere. When we can restore their ability to eat, smile, and live confidently again through procedures like the ORA4X Process, it's incredibly rewarding. This recognition reminds us why we do what we do—to transform lives through exceptional dental care."

Ora Dentistry is a premier dental practice in Elk Grove specializing in dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, and comprehensive family dentistry. Dr. Devan Dalla, the practice's founder, graduated from New York University College of Dentistry with Honors in Implantology and the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for superior clinical performance. He previously earned a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery from a top dental school in India, graduating first in his class. Dr. Dalla serves as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve and founded "Raahat," a nonprofit providing free dental services to underserved communities. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Sacramento District Dental Society, and California Dental Association. Ora Dentistry is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.oradentistry.com or call (916) 975-1000. The office is located at 2733 Elk Grove Blvd, Suite 180, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

