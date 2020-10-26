Elkem Selects Icertis Contract Intelligence Platform to Improve Supply Chain and Commercial Insights

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that Elkem, a global leader in fully integrated silicone, silicon and carbon manufacturing, has selected the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform to digitally transform its global commercial and supply chain contracting processes and ensure compliance. By unifying and connecting vital contract information with other enterprise systems, Elkem will be able to better obtain critical insights into its supplier and customer relationships in order to accelerate its business and reduce risk. In addition to ICI, Elkem will deploy the ICI Sourcing Application and Icertis Supplier Onboarding and Diversity Compliance Application.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Elkem is one of the world's leading companies in the environmentally responsible manufacture of metals and materials. With over 6,700 employees located at 31 productions sites and an extensive network of sales offices around the world, the company was looking for a contract management software that could support both its process and discrete manufacturing businesses. Elkem needed a system that could connect vital contract information to its people and processes in order to increase the quality of insight and decision making while reducing risk and ensuring compliance.

"Our mission at Elkem is to contribute to a sustainable future by providing advanced silicone, silicon, and carbon solutions, and adoption of new digital capabilities is a central part of our strategy," said Ole Garborg, General Counsel, Elkem. "We saw significant opportunity to compete more effectively in our global markets by connecting the data in our contracts to commercial and supply chain systems. Icertis' advanced capabilities will drive analytic-based decision making and additional commercial opportunities as we continue to grow."

Elkem selected Icertis for its ability to seamlessly integrate with core business platforms including Salesforce, SAP ECC, Infor M3 and the company's supplier relationship management system. To provide a seamless lead-to-contract process for its commercial organization, Elkem has added the ICI Experience for Salesforce so that its teams can create, view, approve, and collaborate on contracts within the customer relationship management (CRM) environment their sales teams use every day.

To reduce risk and improve agility in its supplier onboarding process, Elkem will use the Icertis Supplier Onboarding and Diversity Compliance Application and the ICI Supplier Onboarding Application. The ICI Sourcing Application places contracts at the center of the sourcing process to ensure compliance, minimize risk, and to get a complete view of supplier relationships. The Icertis Supplier Onboarding and Diversity Compliance Application will enable Elkem to quickly evaluate suppliers and rapidly onboard them, while providing collaboration capabilities to ensure suppliers are compliant with organizational and customer policies, including diverse supplier initiatives.

"We are excited to help Elkem drive their vision of developing the advanced materials that will shape our future, through high-value contract insights," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Manufacturing companies around the world are recognizing the need for a contract management platform that allows you to act on all your contracts organization-wide, so the intent of every contract is fully realized. The ICI platform structures and connects contracts to business processes to create substantial strategic advantage now and into the future."

The recent disruption to global trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing manufacturers to reevaluate their commercial and supply chain systems to meet changing customer and marketplace demands. Icertis is the trusted partner for global manufacturing corporations embracing the need for real time visibility into the relationships defined by their contracts. Elkem joins the growing roster of manufacturers including Airbus, BASF, Daimler AG, Rheem, Saint Gobain, Vertiv and others that have deployed the ICI platform.

