Elkem Silicones Expands Local Offering of Basic Silicones to Meet North American Market Needs

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones, the world's second largest silicone siloxane capacity producer, announces it has expanded its local product offering to include upstream basic silicones to meet the growing demands of the North American marketplace.

These basic silicone materials, including cyclosiloxanes D4 and D5, polydimethylsiloxane oils (PDMS), silanol fluids, emulsions and sealants, now will be readily available in warehouses located throughout the United States.

Elkem Silicones manufactures these materials in two facilities located in St. Fons, France, and Xinghuo, China, that supply customers, as well as Elkem's downstream manufacturing, around the globe.

"Elkem has strategically invested in siloxane capacity expansions to meet the increasing global demand for silicone materials today and into the future. In North America, we are diversifying our product offering to include upstream materials to match a market need with our global capability," said Christopher York, president of Elkem Silicones Americas. "With local inventory available for these basic silicones, customers in the Americas can have security of supply with the personal touch they've come to experience from Elkem Silicones specialties."

Elkem Silicones operates a 226,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility in York, S.C., where it produces a full range of downstream silicone solutions, including specialty elastomers, resins and fluids for diverse market applications. For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit https://silicones.elkem.com.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has 6,000 employees with 27 production sites and sales offices in a total of 28 countries worldwide. In 2018, Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK ($2.9 billion). To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com.

Press Contact: Karen O'Keefe, karen.okeefe@elkem.com

609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

Related Links

http://www.bluestarsilicones.com

