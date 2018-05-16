Elkem Silicones Has You Covered With A Full Range Of Textile Coating Silicone Solutions At Techtextil 2018

Elkem Silicones will feature its Bluesil™ TCS high-performance protectives coatings solutions for automotive airbags and industrial fabrics. Products such as Bluesil TCS 7537 and TCS 7534 are specifically designed to deliver the best and most durable compatibility with nylon and polyester textile substrates. Bluesil TCS 7521 offers the added advantage of fire resistance. These TCS products bring added insulation and protection to industrial fabrics such as welding blankets, insulation panels, personal protective equipment and outdoor fabrics used in the industry.

The company also will feature its textile coating silicone solutions for non-slip in fashion, sports or medical applications. Silbione® TCS 7772 and the tin-free one-part Silbione TCS 7381 are specifically designed for skin contact applications, meeting Oeko-Tex standards, and exhibit unique anti-slip properties that enable intimate wear or prosthetics to stay in place comfortably.

Elkem Silicones also will showcase expansions to its TCS product line with a range of silicone bases for textile screen printing. The Bluesil TCS 7663 and 7612 Bases, and Bluesil TCS 7600 CATA are environmentally-friendly high-performance options for screen printing inks. The products are engineered to provide the viscosity and rheology required to screen print raised images without stringing, and can produce an image with very low profile and soft hand.

"Textile Coatings is our business. And, we are proud to have helped save lives over the last 20 years with our protective coating solutions for airbags," said Ron Hanks, business director, North America. "Our focus is helping our customers achieve more than they thought possible with silicone to deliver the next generation of innovations to the markets they serve."

For more information, visit booth 3315 at Techtextil NA

