Elkem to Showcase its Thermal Protection and Battery Assembly Solutions at The Battery Show NA, Booth #2445

News provided by

Elkem Silicones

06 Sep, 2023, 16:01 ET

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a leading silicone solutions provider, announced its participation in The Battery Show North America 2023, taking place September 12-14, in Novi, Mich. The company will showcase its extensive range of thermal protection and battery assembly solutions at Booth #2445.

Attendees will experience hands-on displays and literature covering a wide range of Elkem's innovative silicones solutions. "We're excited to be exhibiting at The Battery Show NA and look forward to meeting with our customers to discuss their specific needs and how we can help optimize their processes," said John Albaugh, Electric Vehicle (EV) market development manager. "Setting up a meeting with our team at the show is easy, just email me at [email protected]."

Last year at The Battery Show, Elkem was acknowledged as one of the 2022 R&D 100 winners and the company is looking forward to building on that success this year. "Our proven battery technology solutions protect over 2 million EV battery packs on the road today with 60 billion miles driven," added Albaugh.

Elkem has more than 70 years of experience in automotive applications and is dedicated to creating a sustainable future through innovation. Elkem's EV Applications Center reduces application development costs, expedites validation, and accelerates time to market. "We take pride in our agility to innovate into emerging markets and our technical teams provide services on demand from the design and development phases to qualification and after-sales," added Albaugh.

Elkem's silicone thermal insulating materials and their use in EV batteries are protected by patents US10,501,597 B2 & US11,261,309 B2 and patent applications US2022081529 & US2023203265.

For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit www.elkem.com.

About Elkem ASA
Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy, and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care, as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,300 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2022, Elkem obtained a Platinum score from EcoVadis, which rated the company among the world's top 1% on sustainability transparency, and the company achieved an operating income of NOK 45.9 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

Press Contact: Cheryl Santucci, [email protected] + 1 732-239-6411

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

