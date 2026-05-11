Elks Award Nearly $5 Million in College Scholarships

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation welcomed 900 students to the Elks family, awarding more than $4.9 million in scholarships to high school seniors. An Elks scholarship is more than financial aid; it's an invitation to a network of service-minded peers and a promise that an Elks Lodge is always there with open arms.

Out of more than 23,000 applicants for the Most Valuable Student scholarship, the Top 20 scholars received $30,000 scholarships and an invitation to Chicago for the Leadership Weekend.

During the 2026 MVS Leadership Weekend, the Top 20 Most Valuable Student scholars completed a scavenger hunt at the Elks National Memorial, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in July. The Top 20 scholars each receive $30,000 scholarships.

From April 30-May 3, the Leadership Weekend allowed scholars to get acquainted with their new Elks family through programming facilitated by current and former Elks scholars, team-building activities, and a service opportunity.

"Leadership Weekend is one of my greatest memories," says Emily Cai, sponsored by Toccoa, Ga., Lodge No. 1820. "I had the privilege of meeting inspirational and disciplined individuals who motivated me to become the best version of myself. I am excited to see my future with the Elks family!"

A total of 480 runners-up received $4,000 Most Valuable Student scholarships.

Service is a tenet of the Elks, which is why it's a requirement for recipients of the $6,000 Legacy Awards scholarship, which is exclusively for the children or grandchildren of Elks members. The new class of 400 scholars will serve with an Elks Lodge three times during the four years they receive the scholarship.

"This award means a great deal to me and my family," says Kelly Butler, sponsored by Haverstraw, N.Y., Lodge No. 877. "Knowing that the Elks have invested in my future motivates me to continue working hard and striving toward my goals."

To see a full list of the scholarship winners and to learn more about the Elks National Foundation's scholarships, visit elks.org/scholars, follow the ENF on Instagram @ElksScholars, and like the ENF on Facebook @ElksNationalFoundation.

Contact: Elks National Foundation

Abbey Knupp | Manager, Communications

2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4864 | [email protected]

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps nearly 800,000 Elks and nearly 1,800 Lodges nationwide build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

SOURCE ELKS NATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC.