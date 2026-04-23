Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest Champions to Enter Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2026, the 72 best youth free-throw makers in the nation stepped up to the line at Wintrust Arena in Chicago to take their shot at national titles in six divisions—boys and girls in each of three age-groups. While only six walked away with first-place trophies, every finalist unleashed grit and left knowing the value of the practice and perseverance it took to reach the national stage.

After a total of 1,539 made free throws, six champions were crowned:

The 2026 Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals at Wintrust Arena in Chicago crowned six national champions. Post this The 12-13-year-old Finalists pose with Regional Director volunteers and a crowd of their fans and family. The Getty Powell Award winners, who made the most regulation free throws of any other competitors, Logyn Parkinson and Duncan Walker, are near center wearing champion hats.

8- to 9-year-olds

Marina Abou-Daoud of New Jersey (23/25 and 9/10 in a shoot-off) and Kion Montoya of New Mexico (24/25 and 14/15 in a shoot-off)

10- to 11-year-olds

Ainsley Weaver of Ohio (23/25) and Tre Estes III of Montana (25/25)

12- to 13-year-olds

Logyn Parkinson of Michigan (24/25) and Duncan Walker of Nevada (25/25)

All six champions will have their names displayed in the Elks Hoop Shoot exhibit at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and will visit the Hall as guests of the Elks.

During the Hoop Shoot weekend, the Finalists swapped trading cards, attended a Cubs game, and befriended other competitors from across the country.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Hoop Shoot has been unleashing gritty kids for more than 50 years. Regardless of where they placed, the National Finalists gave smiles, high-fives, and words of encouragement to their fellow competitors. They also received advice from the weekend's Keynote Speaker, Olympian Erin Jackson.

"Sometimes you're the Gold medalist, and sometimes you're not," said Erin. "I've been both, and both matter. Because what defines you isn't whether you made every shot. It's whether you're willing to take the next one."

The complete results from this year's Hoop Shoot are available at elks.org/hoopshoot. Next year's tournament tips off in the fall in local communities everywhere.

Contact: Abbey Knupp | Communications, Elks National Foundation

2750 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE ELKS NATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC.