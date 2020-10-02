Ella Mai Returns With Her Spellbinding Single "Not Another Love Song"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing her musical return last week via Instagram, Ella Mai draws us back into her world with the highly anticipated release of her latest single "Not Another Love Song." The captivating tune finds Mai trying to fend off the lovebug, though she realizes her feelings may be too strong to ignore. While staying true to her roots, the maturity in her vocals and delivery are undeniable. The record "is about falling in love but not wanting to admit it, so it's quite vulnerable," says Mai. Fans eager to get a dose of Ella's amorous tune can listen HERE .