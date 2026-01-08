ELLE FANNING, MARK HAMILL, MYRON KERSTEIN, ZOEY DEUTCH, AND WAGNER MOURA TO BE HONORED AT THE ASTRA FILM AWARDS ON JANUARY 9, 2026

Omar Benson Miller will host this year's ceremony, streaming live across the Astra Awards YouTube , Instagram & X channels, and on Knekt.tv .

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) has unveiled its final list of honorees for the Astra Film Awards, set to take place on January 9, 2026, at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel. The ceremony will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including the official Astra Awards YouTube channel , Instagram & X accounts, and on Knekt.tv .

In addition to the main broadcast, an exclusive pre-show will air on Knekt.tv and on the Astra Awards Instagram channel, featuring interviews with honorees, nominees, and winners prior to the ceremony. LA Magazine will return as the official media partner of the Astras.

Also returning as the charitable partner for this year's Astras Film Awards is Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to saving pet lives. Petco Love will once again host a pet adoption event on-site and those in attendance can adopt a dog in need of a loving home. By harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier, Petco Love has invested more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999. In partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations across North America, Petco Love has helped find loving homes for more than 7.1 million pets — and counting.

The Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) also announced that comedian and actor Omar Benson Miller will serve as host of the 2025 Astra Film Awards. Miller is a two-time NAACP Image Award nominee, first recognized for his work on HBO's Ballers, where he starred opposite Dwayne Johnson. He also appeared in CBS' comedy series The Unicorn alongside Walton Goggins, as well as MGM+'s The Emperor of Ocean Park.

More recently, Miller starred in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey opposite Samuel L. Jackson, earning his second NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance.

In 2025, Miller appeared in Ryan Coogler's film Sinners, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jack O'Connell. The film has received multiple Astra Film Awards nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Presenters for this year's Astra Film Awards include Tonatiuh, Patrick Fugit, Cheri Oteri, Madeline Zima, Jon M. Chu, Tom Payne, Tyriq Withers, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Lee Byung-hun, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Troy Kotsur, Caroline Kepnes, Nicholas Hoult, Thora Birch, Rikki Lindhome, Sofia Carson, Dan Bucatinsky, the voice cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, Judy Greer, Arianna Rivas, Chris Colfer, James Sweeney, Jay Pharoah, Lenore Zann, Adrian Hough, Terayle Hill, Anjali Bhimani, and more.

A list of honorary recipients can be found below:

Mark Hamill - Excellence in Artistry Award

The Hollywood Creative Alliance is thrilled to present the Excellence in Artistry Award at the 2026 Astra Film Awards to Mark Hamill, honoring a career defined by fearless performances, bold creative choices, and an uncompromising commitment to the art of storytelling across stage, screen, and beyond. Hamill is one of the rare performers whose career seamlessly spans film, television, video games, and theater, leaving an indelible mark on every medium he has touched. He became a global icon for originating Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, a role that reshaped modern cinema and remains singular in its cultural impact. Beyond that defining performance, Hamill has consistently demonstrated remarkable range, from the psychological intensity of Corvette Summer to his work in The Big Red One, while also becoming a standout presence on television through acclaimed appearances in series such as Knightfall, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Equally influential is Hamill's unparalleled legacy as a voice actor, most notably through his beloved and definitive portrayal of the Joker, widely regarded as the gold standard for the character across animation and video games, including Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham franchise. His expansive voice work also includes celebrated projects such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Metalocalypse, and Regular Show, underscoring his extraordinary versatility and command of character-driven storytelling. On stage, Hamill has earned critical praise for performances in productions such as Amadeus, The Elephant Man, and Harrigan 'n Hart, further solidifying his classical training and theatrical credibility.

Hamill's artistry has been recognized by some of the industry's most prestigious organizations, including an Emmy Award from the Television Academy for his voice work on Disney's Elena of Avalor and a BAFTA Award for voicing the Joker in Batman: Arkham City. In 2025, he continued to showcase his remarkable range with high-profile performances in Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck and Francis Lawrence's The Long Walk, further reinforcing his status as one of the most distinctive and influential actors of his generation. Whether leading major studio films, commanding the stage, or bringing some of the most iconic characters in popular culture to life, Hamill's body of work reflects a rare combination of artistic courage, reinvention, and sustained excellence - making him the quintessential recipient of this year's Excellence in Artistry Award.

Elle Fanning — Vanguard Award

Actress and Producer Elle Fanning will be honored with the Vanguard Award at this year's Astra Film Awards, a recognition that celebrates actors whose careers reflect bold choices, a wide variety of unique performances and a fearless commitment to storytelling. At 27 years old, Elle Fanning has appeared in over 60 unique projects across film and television. She has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, six Critics' Choice Awards and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her work is marked not only by emotional depth and artistic maturity, but by a willingness to champion filmmakers and stories that push the envelope, placing her among the most compelling performers of her generation.

In 2025, Elle Fanning earned widespread acclaim for her performance opposite Stellan Skarsgård in Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews. Her work in the film has already received Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, with additional recognition expected in the weeks ahead. She also starred in 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands, delivering dual performances as the synthetic twins Thia and Tessa.

What makes Fanning such a perfect fit for the Vanguard Award is the remarkable trajectory of her career. She has evolved from a celebrated young performer into a multifaceted creative force—one who produces, collaborates with visionary filmmakers, and consistently champions bold and original storytelling. Whether in film, television, or theater, she brings an emotional depth and artistic curiosity that elevates every project she touches.

Myron Kerstein — Artisan Achievement Award

Wicked and Wicked: For Good editor Myron Kerstein will receive this year's Artisan Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to film editing and storytelling. Kerstein began his career in 1999 with Black & White, directed by James Toback, and has since built an acclaimed body of work across film and television. His longtime collaboration with director Jon M. Chu has been a defining throughline of his career, with Wicked – Part 1 and Wicked: For Good marking their fifth and sixth projects together. Most recently, Kerstein earned his second Academy Award nomination for Best Achievement in Film Editing and an ACE Eddie Award for Wicked – Part 1, further cementing his status as one of the industry's most respected editors.

Kerstein's other accolades include an ACE Eddie Award nomination for Crazy Rich Asians, an Academy Award nomination and ACE Eddie Award win for tick, tick…BOOM!, as well as recognition from the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, and nominations from the Hollywood Creative Alliance, Satellite Awards, and the Las Vegas Film Critics Society. His extensive credits also include In the Heights, HBO's Golden Globe-winning Girls, Showtime's Emmy-winning House of Lies, and features such as Little Fockers, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Fame, and Raising Victor Vargas.

Wagner Moura — Acting Achievement Award

Actor Wagner Moura will be this year's recipient of the Acting Achievement Award, honoring his extraordinary body of work and continued impact on global cinema and television. Moura most recently delivered one of the year's most critically acclaimed performances in Neon's The Secret Agent for writer and director Kleber Mendonça Filho, where his portrayal of Armando further solidified his reputation as one of the most compelling and versatile actors working today. His performance is marked by remarkable nuance, sustained tension, and emotional depth, reaffirming his ability to elevate complex narratives while bringing a deeply human dimension to every role he inhabits.

Prior to his Gotham, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe–nominated performance in The Secret Agent, audiences around the world took notice of Moura through his iconic portrayal of Pablo Escobar in Netflix's Narcos, a role that earned widespread acclaim and multiple award nominations. His expansive career also includes standout performances in major film and television projects such as Elysium, Dope Thief, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Shining Girls, and Civil War, showcasing his range across genres, languages, and formats.

Moura has also expanded his creative footprint behind the camera, making his feature directorial debut with the political thriller Marighella. Earlier this year, he made history as the first South American actor to win the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor. Across his career, Moura has consistently delivered performances of intelligence, intensity, and authenticity, making him a natural and deserving recipient of this year's Acting Achievement Award.

Zoey Deutch — Virtuoso Award

Actress and producer Zoey Deutch will be the recipient of this year's Virtuoso Award, an honor that recognizes an artist whose body of work reflects exceptional range, intelligence, and creative fearlessness. Over the course of her career, Deutch has consistently demonstrated a commanding grasp of tone and genre while grounding each performance in emotional authenticity. Her work reflects a performer unafraid to take risks, challenge expectations, and continually evolve, solidifying her place as one of the most compelling and versatile talents of her generation.

In 2025 alone, Deutch delivered a trio of standout performances that underscore the depth and sophistication of her craft. In The Threesome, she brings sharp comedic precision and emotional nuance to the role of Olivia, balancing humor with genuine vulnerability. That momentum continues in Anniversary, where she stars opposite an extraordinary ensemble that includes Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Dylan O'Brien, and McKenna Grace. As Cynthia, Deutch delivers a grounded and emotionally resonant performance that anchors the film's emotional core amid its larger thematic ambitions.

That year culminates with Nouvelle Vague, which reunites Deutch with writer-director Richard Linklater. A striking black-and-white period piece, the film has earned Deutch some of the strongest reviews of her career to date. Critics have described her performance as essential to grounding the film's exploration of France's New Wave era, while others have praised her transformation into Jean Seberg as brilliantly acted, undeniably charming, and deeply nuanced.

Beyond her work in front of the camera, Deutch has also made a meaningful impact as a producer, actively shaping the stories she brings to life and championing bold creative voices. Her influence extends to the stage as well, where she portrayed Emily Webb in the Tony Award–nominated revival of Our Town, further demonstrating her commitment to storytelling across mediums. With a career that spans film, television, theater, and producing, Zoey Deutch embodies the very definition of a virtuoso, and the Astra Film Awards are proud to recognize her for a body of work defined by ambition, versatility, and excellence.

About The Astra Awards:

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA's mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.

