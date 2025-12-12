SINNERS AND FRANKENSTEIN LEAD THE 2025 ASTRA CREATIVE ARTS FILM AWARDS, AND THE PITT TAKES HOME TOP HONORS AT THE 2025 ASTRA CREATIVE ARTS TV AWARDS

Link to Astra Awards Logos

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) honored the winners of the 2025 Astra Creative Arts Awards during a ceremony at Castaway Burbank in Burbank, CA.

The event celebrated the artisans whose exceptional work continues to elevate the craft of storytelling across film and television. This year's nominees showcased an extraordinary range of creative achievement from studio blockbusters to critically acclaimed independent features to some of the most celebrated and universally beloved series on television.

Nominees for the 2025 Astra Creative Arts Awards were selected by two dedicated nominating committees of industry professionals, including actors, artisans, critics, directors, entertainment journalists, and publicists. Each of the nominating committee members are part of the Hollywood Creative Alliance membership.

On the film side, Sinners and Frankenstein each took home three wins. One Battle After Another and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned two wins apiece, while Weapons and Wicked: For Good each secured one win.

On the television side, The Pitt led with three wins, followed by Wednesday and Stranger Things with two wins each. Severance, Chad Powers, It: Welcome to Derry, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, SNL:50 Years, Alien Earth, and Gen V each earned one win.

A complete list of winners for both film and television can be found below:

Astra Creative Arts Awards Film Categories

Best Casting: Francine Maisler – Sinners (WB)

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners (WB)

Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another (WB)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Marketing Campaign: Weapons (WB)

Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Best Second Unit Director: Adam Somner – One Battle After Another (WB)

Best Sound: Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, and David V. Butler – Sinners (WB)

Best Stunts: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount)

Best Stunt Coordinator: Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount)

Best Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Dale Newton, and Paul Corbould – Wicked: For Good (Universal)

Wins by Film

Sinners (WB) – 3

Frankenstein (Netflix) – 3

One Battle After Another (WB) – 2

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount) – 2

Weapons (WB) – 1

Wicked: For Good (Universal) – 1

Astra Creative Arts Awards – TV Categories

Best Casting: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond & Erica Berger – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best Choreography: Corey Baker – Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Cinematography: Jessica Lee Gagné – Severance (Apple TV)

Best Costume Design: Colleen Atwood – Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Editing: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best Hairstyling: Chad Powers (Hulu)

Best Main Title Design: It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Best Makeup: Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Best Original Song: "Adam Sandler's Song" – SNL: 50 Years (NBC)

Best Production Design: The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best Score: Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Sound: Alien Earth (FX)

Best Stunts: Gen V (Prime Video)

Best Visual Effects: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Wins by Show

The Pitt (HBO Max) – 3

Wednesday (Netflix) – 2

Stranger Things (Netflix) – 2

Severance (Apple TV) – 1

Chad Powers (Hulu) – 1

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO) – 1

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock) – 1

50 Years (NBC) – 1

Alien Earth (FX) – 1

Gen V (Prime Video) – 1

About The Astra Awards:

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA's mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, artisans, creatives, critics, directors, gamers, journalists, podcasters, publicists, producers, writers, and other industry professionals,

The Hollywood Creative Alliance is now accepting new members from all areas of the entertainment industry. To learn more about membership opportunities and our upcoming award ceremonies, please visit TheAstras.com .

Follow The Astras on social media:

X: @TheAstraAwards

Facebook: @TheAstraAwards

Instagram: @hollywoodcreativealliance

YouTube: @TheAstraAwards

TikTok: @TheAstraAwards

Press Contact:

Lee Meltzer

Lee Meltzer Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE The Astra Awards