ElleVet Sciences Hires Animal Health Expert as General Counsel

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences, the first company to prove the safety and efficacy of its hemp-based CBD for pets, is expanding its world-class executive team to include animal health expert Stacey Evans, JD, as Vice President, General Counsel.

Evans holds a JD from Tulane Law School and comes to ElleVet with a background in both law and animal health. Evans served as a federal attorney, legislative counsel and ethics official. She is also a former member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary's Advisory Committee.

"It is an honor to join such a rapidly growing company and industry," says Evans. "There is an abundance of legal misconceptions surrounding CBD in the animal health field, and I am eager to help clear these misconceptions up. I feel as though my entire career has been leading me to this exciting opportunity at ElleVet."

Among her numerous experiences in the animal health field, Evans chaired the Animal Law Committee of the American Bar Association. She continues to work collaboratively with various animal health organizations and veterinarians to educate about the potential use of CBD-based products in the veterinary field. In turn, giving veterinarians and pet owners the option of trying CBD for pets across the country where they otherwise may not have considered it.

"It is my goal to ensure these products are readily available to all pets that can benefit from them," says Evans.

ElleVet Sciences sets the standard for companion animal CBD through a focus on product quality and science. ElleVet is the first company to publish a study relating to the efficacy of hemp-derived derived CBD in dogs, and the company has rapidly grown as the demand for high-quality hemp CBD has increased.

"Stacey brings a wealth of experience and knowledge," says Christian Kjaer, CEO of ElleVet Sciences. "She will play a crucial role in helping us reach a greater number of pets in need, which is our ultimate goal as a company. We are thrilled to add her to the ElleVet team."

