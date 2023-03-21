Ellianos Coffee drive-thru franchise expanding into North Carolina.

LAKE CITY, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is making its way into the Tar Heel State with three franchises coming soon. These locations are still to be determined. Ellianos currently has 32 locations open across the southeast, with over 110 more in the works.

With North Carolina being one of the nation's fastest-growing states, it was a no-brainer to expand into this market. A contact at Ellianos reported on the new, coming-soon stores, "From the mountains to the piedmont to the coastal plain, coffee is one of the most popular drinks in North Carolina. We are thrilled to create strong brand awareness and are confident that fellow North Carolinians will fall in love with our high-quality products and excellent customer service."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. To serve non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for areas in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America's Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 32 stores and has over 110 more in some stage of development. In 2023, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2022 Top Food Franchise. In its 2023 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation's top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/ .

