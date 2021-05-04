Elliott Statement on Public Storage Investor Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. today released the following statement on behalf of Portfolio Manager Johannes Weber regarding Public Storage's (NYSE: PSA) Investor Day Presentation:

"Over the course of our engagement with Public Storage, we have seen the company make substantial strides in transparency and investor communication, and its real commitment to change was clearly evident in yesterday's Investor Day presentation. We expect management to follow through on these commitments, and we look forward to the changes announced yesterday flowing through to Public Storage's financials as the company capitalizes on its significant growth prospects."

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages more than $42 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

