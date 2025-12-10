Elliptic launches next-generation platform to power the future of digital asset forensics and compliance

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has unveiled its next-generation Data and Intelligence Platform, purpose-built to meet the rapidly growing digital asset industry. Over the past two years, crypto transaction and transfer volumes have grown 4.6x1, with projections of another 10x2 growth in the near future.

Growth is fuelled by rising institutional adoption of digital assets and the integration of crypto infrastructure with the current global finance infrastructure. In 2025, stablecoins are the stand out use case across crypto and TradFi: over the past 12 months they processed $9 trillion in transactions, up 87% year-on-year, and now handle five times PayPal's volume3. Onchain activity continues to accelerate with real world asset tokenization estimated at $30bn, nearly four times its level two years ago4.

"At Elliptic we recognize that digital assets are no longer a parallel financial system, and we are moving from coexistence to convergence of digital assets and TradFi. The technology that underpins the emerging digital asset financial system must provide enterprise grade scalability, resilience and reliability," explained Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic. "Elliptic's new platform modernizes crypto compliance and forensics to meet these new challenges and provide the foundation for the globally integrated financial system of the future."

As the industry expands, operational challenges multiply. With value moving across multiple blockchains and asset types, blockchain forensics and compliance is growing more complex. Customers not only need to ask more questions, but more specific and a greater variety of questions, with even less time to answer them. In order to do this, customers need highly granular, cross‑chain data and intelligence at scale, along with dependable, resilient, mission‑critical forensic and compliance systems as crypto continues to converge with traditional finance Elliptic customers are already benefiting from our enhanced platform, built in response to three critical industry drivers. It delivers:

Scalable architecture for future innovation:

Elliptic's modern engineering foundation accelerates delivery of new capabilities - supporting new services, decoding complex on-chain activity, and scaling for the next wave of blockchain innovation. The launch of Elliptic's Data Fabric demonstrates how the platform enables faster, more innovative customer solutions.

As mission-critical crypto applications become central to global finance, customers demand uncompromising reliability. Elliptic's infrastructure delivers uncompromising uptime and resilience, enabling growth and safeguarding trust.

Elliptic's industry leading network coverage spans 60+ blockchain networks, enabling customers to navigate diverse asset types and transaction behaviors. The platform enables cross-chain visibility so customers can ask targeted, sophisticated compliance questions in less time. With over 200 million addresses and transactions screened each month, the platform empowers institutions with deeper, timely insights rooted in granular, high-fidelity blockchain data.

compliance for a complex, multi-chain world: Elliptic's industry leading network coverage spans 60+ blockchain networks, enabling customers to navigate diverse asset types and transaction behaviors. The platform enables cross-chain visibility so customers can ask targeted, sophisticated compliance questions in less time. With over 200 million addresses and transactions screened each month, the platform empowers institutions with deeper, timely insights rooted in granular, high-fidelity blockchain data. Elliptic's upgraded clustering methodology is purpose-built for complex networks like Solana , SEI and Mantra because it uses chain‑specific signals to unify related addresses into entity‑level clusters. On Solana , it automatically links main and token accounts, delivering clearer attribution and more consistent screening and investigative outcomes.⁠

"In a world where digital asset adoption is accelerating at breakneck speed, our customers must make more decisions, faster, and with greater precision," continued Hull. "They need a compliance and forensics partner who not only keeps up but also helps them get ahead. This latest platform enhancements are built to dynamically scale with our customers and the crypto ecosystem, without compromise."

1 Elliptic intelligence data

2 Elliptic intelligence data

3 A16zcrypto State of Crypto 2025

4 A16zcrypto State of Crypto 2025

