Ellis County Employee Files Retaliation Lawsuit Against Aurorium for Worker's Comp Retaliation

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylena Kent has filed a workers' compensation retaliation lawsuit against Aurorium in Ellis County District Court. The lawsuit alleges that Aurorium fired Ms. Kent because she filed a workers' compensation claim.

On February 3, 2023, an ice storm hit Midlothian, Texas, and its surrounding areas. Aurorium failed to treat its sidewalks and parking lot, resulting in Ms. Kent slipping and falling, causing a significant injury. Ms. Kent promptly reported her work-related injury to Quality Manager Paola Cordero and sought medical treatment with Safety Manager Patrick Nkwopara.

On February 6, 2023, Nikki Cooper, Senior Resolution Manager at Gallagher Bassett Insurance Company, set up a meeting via phone call to take Ms. Kent's statement. Ms. Kent submitted her workers' compensation paperwork on February 21, 2023.

Approximately one month after her injury and a few weeks after submitting her workers' compensation paperwork—Aurorium terminated Ms. Kent on March 6, 2023. The lawsuit contends that Ms. Kent was terminated in retaliation for applying for and receiving workers' compensation benefits.

"I dedicated over a decade of my life to this company, and I never imagined that seeking rightful compensation for my injury would lead to my termination," said Ms. Kent. "I hope that by standing up for my rights, I can help ensure that no other employee has to go through what I did."

Ms. Kent is represented by Rob Wiley, P.C., a plaintiff's employment law firm in Dallas, Texas. "Ms. Kent had the right to seek compensation and treatment for her injury without fear of retaliation," said Deontae Wherry, the lead attorney on the case. "We are committed to ensuring that Ms. Kent's rights are protected and that she receives the justice she deserves." This case highlights the importance of protecting employees' rights and ensuring a safe and fair workplace for all.

The case is captioned Dylena Kent v. Aurorium, LLC, Cause No. 115616, filed in Ellis County District County in Texas.

SOURCE Rob Wiley, P.C.