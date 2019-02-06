ELLKAY's Data Archive Solution Was Rated In The 2019 Best In KLAS: Software And Services Report

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity and interoperability solutions, announced its data archive solution, LKArchive, was rated and reviewed in the 2019 Best in KLAS Software & Services report. ELLKAY scored a 92.9 in the "other software solutions" category, compared to an overall software average of 81.2.

This marks the first time KLAS has reviewed data archive solutions in its annual research report. ELLKAY's LKArchive solution also received high marks in all six KLAS performance categories: Product: A; Value A; Culture A; Loyalty A; Relationship A; and Operations A-. Each performance category is comprised of key questions from the standard KLAS evaluation. These categories provide readers with insight to more quickly understand high-level differences in vendor performance and give better context as to how each product or service compares to other offerings in the market.

"On behalf of the entire ELLKAY team, we are very proud of this accomplishment and the hard work we have put in to be recognized by KLAS so favorably," said Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY Vice President of Marketing & Strategy. "We are excited to be recognized by KLAS for delivering a solution that meets an important need in our healthcare community and we are committed to continuing to deliver market-leading and innovative solutions that streamline workflows, improve ROI, and set up our partners for success in this data-rich healthcare world."

An Analyst interviewed by KLAS gave feedback on LKArchive, "From the project managers and account managers to the executives, ELLKAY is excellent with customer service and with engaging their clients to find the best solutions. They are very knowledgeable. There hasn't been a single EHR that they can't work with. ELLKAY has carved out an amazing niche for themselves."

A Director at another organization stated, "ELLKAY's financial impact has been significantly positive. There was the cost of the conversion from our legacy system to our new platform, and then we developed the archive with ELLKAY. Paying for use of the archive is much less expensive than paying for the licensing of our legacy system."

An additional LKArchive customer added, "ELLKAY is an absolute joy to work with, and LKArchive is easy for our providers to use. The solution is very user friendly, so there wasn't a lot of training that needed to be done. We are able to seamlessly access LKArchive. There is an SSO feature within our EMR, so we can automatically launch the ELLKAY product without having to go in numerous systems. As far as the layout goes, everything is streamlined. ELLKAY mirrored the layout and organization in our legacy system."

LKArchive, one of ELLKAY's flagship solutions, enables organizations to decommission their legacy systems, retaining 100% of the data in one consolidated archive solution, while reducing legacy system maintenance costs by up to 80%. This cloud-based, secure, and dynamic archive solution supports single-sign on via the EHR patient chart, its active financial module supports full A/R rundown, and the document scanning module supports scanning and storing paper charts for a truly complete electronic patient record.

KLAS Research is a healthcare IT data and insights company providing the industry with accurate, honest, and impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide.

For seventeen years, ELLKAY has made interoperability a top priority, providing its partners with secure and efficient "data plumbing" for complete data connectivity. ELLKAY empowers its customers with innovative solutions that are on the leading edge of healthcare technologies.

ELLKAY will be demonstrating its Customer Rated, KLAS Reviewed LKArchive solution at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2019 Annual Conference & Exhibition, February 11-15, 2019 in Orlando, FL. ELLKAY's booth is number 3671. Call (201) 791-0606 or fill out our webform to schedule a meeting with Team ELLKAY during the 2019 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 17 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 50,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions. To learn more about ELLKAY, please visit www.ELLKAY.com

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

