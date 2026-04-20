Ellucian Achieves Record SaaS SIS and ERP Go-Lives with 26 Institutions in Q1 2026

Key Highlights:

26 institutions went live in the first quarter of 2026, accelerating SaaS adoption.

Deployments spanned Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance, powered by Banner and Colleague, unifying operations on an AI-powered platform.

Institutions are advancing modernization with SaaS-native solutions that improve efficiency, connectivity, and student and staff experiences.

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced a record-breaking first quarter of 2026, with 26 institutions successfully going live on its SaaS Student Information System (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. This milestone marks the highest number of SaaS go-lives in a single quarter, reflecting sustained momentum as institutions prioritize modernization and operational agility.

"We're seeing institutions move with urgency to modernize their core systems and create more connected, student-centered experiences," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Achieving a record number of go-lives in a single quarter reflects both the growing demand for modern SaaS platforms and the trust institutions place in Ellucian as a partner in transformation. Our focus is on helping institutions translate that momentum into measurable outcomes — accelerating student success, improving operational efficiency, and delivering long-term impact."

Accelerating Modernization with SaaS and AI

The Q1 2026 deployments at institutions including Aurora University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Norwich University and others demonstrate deep commitment to modernization in order to better meet the needs of today's students, faculty and staff. Saas-native solutions including Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance, powered by Banner and Colleague, are purpose-built for higher education and provide a unified, AI-powered platform that connects academic and administrative operations while supporting the end-to-end student lifecycle.

Parkland College, which went live in Q1 2026 with Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance powered by Colleague, highlighted the impact of its transformation:

"Modernizing our Student, HCM, and Finance systems is a major milestone for Parkland College and a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our campus community," said Amin Kassem, Parkland's AVP and Chief Information Officer. "More than a technology upgrade, this work creates a stronger, more connected foundation that empowers the Parkland community to serve students, support employees, and move forward together, while expanding access to data and analytics for better insight and decision-making across the college."

Supporting Institutional Success at Scale

The Ellucian platform is designed to bring together people, processes, and data in a unified, SaaS-native and AI-driven environment. With continuous updates, embedded analytics, and intelligent automation, institutions can improve operational efficiency while focusing resources on student success and long-term strategic priorities.

This record quarter builds on Ellucian's continued SaaS growth, as institutions worldwide adopt modern, cloud-based solutions to strengthen resilience, improve outcomes, and adapt to the evolving needs of higher education.

To learn more about Ellucian, visit https://www.ellucian.com/.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian