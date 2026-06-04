Ellucian Wins Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Key highlights:

Ellucian was recognized for delivering embedded AI capabilities purpose-built for higher education processes.

Ellucian's AI-powered platform is informed by a Higher Ed Knowledge Graph built on nearly 10,000 higher education workflows.

Institutions use Ellucian AI to automate operations, improve student engagement, and drive measurable outcomes across the student lifecycle.

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that it was named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the Education category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact. Ellucian was recognized for its AI-powered platform and embedded AI capabilities designed specifically to help colleges and universities streamline operations, improve student outcomes and deliver more personalized experiences across the end-to-end student lifecycle.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for the impact Ellucian AI is delivering across higher education," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "At Ellucian, we believe AI should solve the real operational and student success challenges institutions face every day. What differentiates Ellucian is our unmatched higher education expertise and AI embedded directly into mission-critical processes across the institution. Powered by a Higher Ed Knowledge Graph representing nearly 10,000 higher education workflows, Ellucian AI helps institutions move beyond experimentation to achieve meaningful, measurable outcomes with trusted AI purpose-built for higher education."

Embedded AI Across the Ellucian Platform

Ellucian's AI capabilities are embedded across the Ellucian Platform, enabling institutions to reduce manual work, improve decision-making, and create more connected experiences for students, faculty, and staff.

Institutions leverage Ellucian AI to:

Automate complex administrative and regulatory workflows.

Deliver predictive insights that help identify and support at-risk students earlier.

Improve operational efficiency across recruiting, enrollment, student aid, advising, finance, and HR.

Enable intelligent workflows and conversational experiences across campus operations.

Built on decades of higher education expertise and trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, Ellucian AI is designed specifically for the operational, financial, and regulatory realities institutions face every day.

Recognition for Practical AI Innovation

"AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Ellucian stood out because its work in education reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like."

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year's program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.

To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-teams-and-individuals-defining-what-ai-can-actually-do

WHAT ARE THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whoLe. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

WHAT IS BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian