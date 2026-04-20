Ellucian Recognizes Partner Award Winners

Key Highlights:

Ellucian honors eight strategic partners for exceptional collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact on customer success across the global higher education ecosystem.

Award winners demonstrated leadership in advancing SaaS adoption, delivering seamless integrations, and enhancing the student and institutional experience.

The Ellucian Partner Network continues to drive shared success through deep alignment across technology, services, and go-to-market execution.

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced the winners of the 2025 Ellucian Partner Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Ellucian Partner Network (EPN) members for their collaboration and impact in delivering excellent customer experience to higher education institutions.

"Our partners play a critical role in helping institutions navigate transformation and deliver better outcomes for students, faculty, and staff," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "The 2025 Partner Award winners exemplify what's possible, and also the strategic expansion of our partner program as whole. We are proud to recognize their contributions and the meaningful impact they continue to drive across the higher education community."

Celebrating Excellence Across the Partner Ecosystem

Ellucian's Partner Awards program recognizes industry partners for outstanding achievements across categories including Innovation Excellence, Sales Excellence, Integration Excellence, Customer First, SaaS Transformation Leader, Most Enabled Partner, Service Partner of the Year and EPN Partner of the Year.

The Ellucian 2025 Partner Award Winners are:

EPN Partner of the Year: TouchNet, A Global Payments Company

Driving scale, adoption, and shared customer success

TouchNet achieved a major milestone in 2025 by surpassing 1,000 mutual customers and successfully supporting Ellucian SaaS implementations to live status. Their deep collaboration on integrations and consistent execution has strengthened the overall SaaS ecosystem and elevated the customer experience.

Service Partner of the Year: Strata Information Group (SIG)

Outstanding delivery and commitment

SIG was recognized for outstanding delivery across both sales and services, consistently ensuring smooth implementations and high customer satisfaction. Their commitment to quality and operational excellence has made them a trusted partner for institutions navigating transformation.

SaaS Transformation Leader: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Accelerating cloud adoption and modernization

AWS continues to play a pivotal role in enabling institutional transformation through scalable cloud infrastructure and close collaboration across Ellucian teams. Their expertise helps institutions reduce migration complexity and confidently adopt SaaS solutions.

Innovation Excellence: Entrinsik, Inc.

Elevating product excellence through innovative technology

Entrinsik's Informer AI platform brings governed, personalized AI assistants into the Ellucian ecosystem, transforming how students, faculty, and staff engage with institutional data. Their innovation enables real-time, contextual insights to enhance decision-making and student success.

Sales Excellence: Emburse, Inc.

Delivering aligned, high-impact co-selling execution

Emburse demonstrates exceptional collaboration with Ellucian through a highly coordinated co-selling approach that strengthens pipeline conversion and customer confidence. Their ability to align strategy, execution, and customer engagement has driven measurable outcomes and competitive wins.

Integration Excellence: Illumia (formerly Transact)

Most inventive and extensible integration

Illumia delivers a robust, real-time integration with Ellucian SaaS solutions ensuring continuous synchronization of student financial data. This approach enhances data accuracy, reduces manual processes, and strengthens trust in institutional systems.

Customer First: Evisions

Prioritizing collaboration and customer success

Evisions exemplifies a customer-first mindset through proactive collaboration and rapid response to shared customer needs. The strong partnership with Ellucian ensures institutions receive timely support, reliable solutions, and a consistently high-quality experience.

Most Enabled Partner: Ferrilli

Investing in expertise, training, and ecosystem readiness

Ferrilli demonstrates a strong commitment to enablement through deep investment in training, certifications, and product expertise. Their readiness and knowledge empower institutions to maximize the value of Ellucian solutions and accelerate success.

Driving Impact Through the Partner Ecosystem

Ellucian works with approximately 3,000 higher education institutions around the world supporting more than 21 million students on their education journey. The Ellucian Partner Network focuses on shared success through joint marketing, sales collaboration and technology enablement. With more than 150 members, Ellucian maintains one of the largest networks of strategic partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

To learn more about the Ellucian Partner Network, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/partners

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian