Ellucian Returns as Sponsor of 2026 HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit to Support Community-Centered AI Innovation and Leadership

Ellucian will serve as a Neural Network Sponsor of the 2026 HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit, March 10–11, 2026, at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.

Ellucian will host a mainstage conversation focused on responsible, future-ready innovation in the age of AI.

The second annual convening is expected to draw more than 600 participants and will focus on AI, ethics, and workforce development.

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announces its sponsorship of the 2026 HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit, hosted by Huston-Tillotson University (HTU) in Austin, Texas, March 10–11, 2026. Ellucian will serve as a Neural Network Sponsor, supporting dialogue and learning opportunities focused on responsible AI innovation and student success. The sponsorship reflects Ellucian's continued commitment to supporting HBCUs, serving 73% of HBCUs nationwide.

Building on Momentum from the Inaugural Summit

The 2026 conference builds on last year's inaugural gathering, which convened representatives from 20 HBCUs and welcomed more than 400 attendees, with this year's summit expected to expand to more than 600 participants. Programming will include mainstage conversations on responsible and ethical AI and emerging policy trends, insightful student perspectives, as well as hands-on workshops and AI-literacy sessions designed to help participants apply AI effectively and ethically across academic, community, and professional settings.

"HBCUs are showing the nation what it means to embrace AI with both urgency and intention," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "In research we released last year with HTU and UNCF, 98% of HBCU students and 96% of faculty reported using AI tools. That level of engagement calls for the right governance, training, and equitable access to ensure AI is scaled responsibly and inclusively. We are proud to support the 2026 HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit and to stand alongside HBCU leaders as they define how AI can expand opportunity, strengthen learning, and accelerate workforce mobility."

"HBCUs have long been engines of innovation, and the HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit is designed to ensure their voices help shape how this critical technology is developed, governed, and used for the greater good," said Dr. Melva K. Wallace, President and CEO, Huston-Tillotson University. "This summit brings together higher education, industry and civic leaders to explore what responsible AI looks like in practice — and how we prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We value Ellucian's continued support and commitment to HBCU innovation."

Ellucian Programming at the 2026 HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit

Ellucian will host a mainstage conversation exploring how institutions can build future-ready approaches to AI that prioritize ethics, accountability, and long-term impact. The session will highlight the role of HBCUs and other community-rooted institutions in shaping AI adoption in ways that expand opportunity, strengthen trust, and prepare graduates for an AI-shaped economy.

Ellucian will also convene a student-centered discussion that elevates how HBCU students are using AI in learning, creativity, and career preparation today. The conversation will also underscore what students want from institutions and technology partners to ensure AI is applied responsibly and in ways that reflect their lived experiences.

