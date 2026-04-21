Ellucian Student Arrives -- A Unified AI Platform Built for the Future of Higher Education

Key Highlights:

Ellucian Student is higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle.

Together, Student, HCM, and Finance operate as one AI-native platform, aligning people, resources, and decisions around Ellucian's vision: to unlock learning for all.

Ellucian Student unifies systems on a single, interoperable platform. That foundation enables trusted AI guided by institutional policies, workflows, and compliance.

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today launched Ellucian Student, higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle — unifying Student, Human Capital Management (HCM), and Finance on a single, AI-native SaaS platform. Built with agentic AI designed specifically for higher education, Ellucian Student automates mission-critical campus workflows, aligns people and resources around student success and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Ellucian Student moves beyond the traditional student information system (SIS) model by integrating academic, financial and operational processes around a single student-first architecture.

"An institution is only as strong as the success of its students," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "When every capability, process, and decision starts with student success, institutions don't just modernize — they transform outcomes. Ellucian Student is built to turn that vision into reality—leveraging SaaS and AI to move institutions from insight to action, faster, with measurable results."

Capabilities That Improve Outcomes

With Ellucian Student, institutions can:

Streamline cross-departmental processes with embedded automation tailored to key institutional operations.

Apply trusted AI grounded in institutional policies, workflows, and compliance to support earlier identification of student risk factors and timely interventions.

Provide intuitive, self-service digital experiences for students and staff.

Reduce time-to-insight with integrated data and analytics.

Students do not move in straight lines. Each journey is varied and increasingly mobile, with learners transferring, changing programs, reskilling and returning throughout their careers. Ellucian Student is designed to support that mobility while maintaining governance and regulatory expectations across an institution.

Embedded AI and Intelligent Automation

Powered by the Ellucian Platform and trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, Ellucian Student embeds AI directly into campus operations, enabling intelligent orchestration of institutional work with the context required for responsible action. Ellucian Student also represents an evolution in how users interact with institutional systems, moving from forms and clicks to conversations and intelligence. Ellucian Agents automate and standardize work across departments by reflecting institutional policies, processes, and compliance expectations.

"Underpinning Ellucian Student's agentic AI capabilities is Ellucian's Knowledge Graph, a living catalog of nearly 10,000 unique higher education workflows informed by our deep experience working with colleges and universities," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "Mapped to campus roles and manual effort, this foundation enables automation that reduces administrative work and handoffs, increases reliability, and supports timely, data-informed action across departments. Freeing up staff to spend more time supporting students in turn drives greater learner mobility, faster time-to-degree, higher completion rates, and stronger workforce alignment."

A Foundation for Institutional Modernization

Ellucian Student operates as part of a broader enterprise ecosystem that connects academic and administrative functions. Built for scalable modernization, it delivers secure updates and simplified interoperability across institutional systems. A prescriptive approach, productized integrations, and delivered content also that reduce the need for bespoke implementation work, helping institutions strengthen resilience, improve operational consistency, and advance innovation with greater confidence.

Ellucian Student is now available. To learn more about Ellucian Student, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/products/student

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

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SOURCE Ellucian