Ellucian Unveils Breakthrough Product Innovations to Enhance SaaS Platform and Impact Student Experience

Advancements for higher ed include AI-driven lifelong learning and data discovery, streamlined campus-wide communications and operations workflows

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, unveiled several new product innovations during Ellucian Live 2024, the industry's premier global technology conference. These innovations will further enhance the Ellucian SaaS Platform over the coming year, accelerating the transformation of higher education by offering institutions unprecedented solutions to elevate student experiences, streamline operations and foster lifelong learning journeys. New solutions include Ellucian Journey, Ellucian Communicate, Ellucian Intelligent Processes, upgraded Colleague Financial Reports, and enhancements to Ellucian Insights.

"As we continue to innovate and enhance the Ellucian SaaS Platform, we are thrilled to showcase these next-generation advancements that will further enrich the higher education experience for both institutions and students alike," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "AI is transforming the way we work and creating new job opportunities and by leveraging AI our innovations are helping the higher education community plan for the future by connecting workflows, communications, data and insights in new ways."

Empowering lifelong learning with a student-first platform:

Ellucian Journey – Journey is a cutting-edge, AI-enabled lifelong learning platform that gives students unprecedented vision into how their learning pathways align with their career goals. The platform uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to capture learner skill progressions and recommendation engines to suggest courses that align those skills to current workforce data. Journey empowers universities to leverage student and course data to drive continuing education and non-degree offerings and become their students' ideal lifelong learning partner, offering an expanded student experience that spans the entire career arc.

Transformative reporting and analytics solutions for institutional insight and action:

Enhancements to Ellucian Insights – Further revolutionizing reporting and analytics capabilities across university systems and supporting workforce development for millions of students, Insights, a comprehensive reporting and analytics solution, will be releasing a series of new predictive and generative AI-powered capabilities. Student Success Analytics will use predictive AI to identify the most common factors impacting student retention and proactively identify at-risk students. Additionally, generative AI-assisted analytics will boost end-user productivity and reduce time to insights, offering data discovery and a natural language chatbot to ask any question about an institution's data.





– Further revolutionizing reporting and analytics capabilities across university systems and supporting workforce development for millions of students, Insights, a comprehensive reporting and analytics solution, will be releasing a series of new predictive and generative AI-powered capabilities. Student Success Analytics will use predictive AI to identify the most common factors impacting student retention and proactively identify at-risk students. Additionally, generative AI-assisted analytics will boost end-user productivity and reduce time to insights, offering data discovery and a natural language chatbot to ask any question about an institution's data. Upgraded Colleague Financial Reports – Enhanced capabilities within Colleague will create a richer experience for full-featured financial reporting, empowering users with self-service functionality to generate formatted reports directly from the Ellucian Experience platform. With a single-page interface, users can schedule reports or run them on-demand as needed.

Automation solutions to streamline operations and optimize resources for maximum impact:

Ellucian Communicate – This new platform capability deeply integrates with Ellucian's CRM and ERP/SIS solutions, enabling institutions to manage communications and communication history at every stage of the student lifecycle, from recruitment and acceptance, through their academic tenure, post-graduation, continuing education, and even as donors. Ellucian Communicate empowers department administrators to easily manage multi-channel communication campaigns for individuals and for large audiences, relying on user preferences to reach audiences on the platforms they choose like SMS, email, or in-app push notifications.





– This new platform capability deeply integrates with Ellucian's CRM and ERP/SIS solutions, enabling institutions to manage communications and communication history at every stage of the student lifecycle, from recruitment and acceptance, through their academic tenure, post-graduation, continuing education, and even as donors. Ellucian Communicate empowers department administrators to easily manage multi-channel communication campaigns for individuals and for large audiences, relying on user preferences to reach audiences on the platforms they choose like SMS, email, or in-app push notifications. Ellucian Intelligent Processes – A new workflow solution and core enhancement to the Ellucian SaaS Platform that enables higher education administrators to automate business processes and student tasks across departments like the Registrar, HR, and Finance without requiring coding or IT assistance.

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian