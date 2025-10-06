Survey Finds Near-Universal AI Adoption at HBCUs: 98% of Students and 96% of Faculty Already Using It

New Ellucian, UNCF and Huston-Tillotson University report shows HBCUs leading in AI engagement, alongside concerns around access, cost and equity

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, the United Negro College Fund's (UNCF) Institute for Capacity Building, and Huston-Tillotson University (HTU) today released The Shift Ahead: HBCUs, Artificial Intelligence, and a New Vision for Higher Education. The report spotlights how students, faculty, and administrators at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are engaging with artificial intelligence in real time, offering a bold, nuanced perspective on its impact across education, campus operations, and career readiness.

Findings reveal that 98% of HBCU students, 96% of faculty, and 81% of administrators have used AI tools, and usage is expected to rise across nearly every category over the next two years. Importantly, respondents are not only adopting AI but applying it in meaningful ways — from exploring workforce preparation to experimenting with new approaches to teaching and learning. Students and faculty alike express optimism that AI can strengthen academic outcomes and open new career pathways.

At the same time, the report surfaces persistent challenges: concerns about data privacy and cost, uneven access to reliable technology — particularly for students — and a clear institutional readiness gap. Many faculty and administrators say their institutions have not yet formally implemented AI tools, and the majority point to a need for role-specific training and clearer strategies to scale adoption responsibly.

"This report makes clear that HBCUs are helping to shape and lead the AI revolution," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "From enthusiastic student adoption to faculty leadership on ethics and access, HBCUs are demonstrating how innovation thrives when it is driven by purpose and guided by the communities it serves. We are honored to partner with HTU and UNCF to amplify their vision and share their insights."

Ed Smith-Lewis, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Programs at UNCF, added that this is also a call to action: "HBCUs have always turned constraint into creativity and challenge into change. This report underscores that AI is no different — our students and faculty are embracing the tools of the future, but transformative access, training, and investment will determine whether this revolution narrows or widens opportunity. We must ensure that HBCUs not only keep pace with AI, but shape its trajectory in ways that center our communities, unlock talent, and expand pathways to economic and social mobility."

Dr. Melva Wallace, President and CEO of HTU, emphasized the importance of HBCUs having an essential role in creating and directing the narrative and impact the AI has in the lives of their students: "This partnership ensures that HBCUs are not just adapting and using AI, but are also helping to shape its future – how it will be used, why it will be used, and who it will serve. As HBCU leaders, it is our responsibility to make sure that our students have access to cutting-edge tools that will help them understand and successfully employ AI in their everyday lives."

Other key findings from the report include:

Students are confident and optimistic but need institutional support.

84% say AI improves the quality of their schoolwork, 87% are optimistic about AI's impact on learning, and 82% expect to use it in their careers.

1 in 5 students cited cost and lack of reliable internet as key barriers to usage.

60% want formal coursework on AI; over 40% seek certifications and advanced tools.

AI is viewed as a critical lever for workforce alignment.

Over 90% of faculty identified student use of AI for career planning is likely to grow over the next two years; over 80% foresee increased use of AI by faculty and administrators to align curricula with workforce needs over that same time period.

HBCUs are already embedding AI into curricula and exploring industry partnerships to equip students with job-ready skills.

Institutions face a readiness gap that could limit AI's full potential.

Less than half of faculty and administrators say their institution has formally implemented AI tools.

23% of faculty and 33% of administrators are unsure whether their institution is using AI at all.

80% of faculty and 87% of administrators say they need role-specific training to use AI effectively and ethically.

Faculty and administrators see AI as both a productivity tool and an area requiring thoughtful oversight.

While faculty gravitate toward generative AI, virtual assistants, and personalized learning tools, administrators emphasize predictive analytics, automated data entry, and intelligent chatbots. Faculty also flagged concerns about algorithmic bias, data privacy, and academic integrity, underscoring the need for safeguards and mission-aligned implementation.

Read the full report here: https://lp.ellucian.com/download-hbcu-ai-report.html

ABOUT THE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The HBCU AI in Higher Education Survey Report was conducted in May 2025 by Ellucian in partnership with Huston-Tillotson University, the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building, and the HBCU AI Conference and Training Summit. The survey included 235 respondents from the HBCU community: 55 students, 47 faculty, and 133 administrators. It builds on Ellucian's national AI survey and offers a focused lens on adoption, opportunity, and concerns within HBCUs.

