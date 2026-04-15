Ellucian Wins 2026 Pinnacle Award for Artificial Intelligence

Key Highlights:

Ellucian won Platinum in the AI for Education category of the 2026 Pinnacle Artificial Intelligence Awards.

Embedded across the Ellucian Platform, Ellucian AI helps institutions work smarter and better support students.

The recognition comes as institutional AI adoption rises, with 66% of institutions now leveraging AI.

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced it has won the Platinum award in the AI for Education category in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence. The awards program recognizes excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership. Ellucian was recognized for delivering purpose-built, responsible AI capabilities that help institutions reduce administrative friction, improve decision-making, and better support student success.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Pinnacle Awards for Ellucian's leadership in delivering AI capabilities designed specifically for higher education," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering trusted, responsible, and agentic AI that is embedded directly into the systems, workflows, and experiences institutions rely on to support students, faculty, and staff. As colleges and universities move from experimenting with AI to making it part of their institutional strategy, Ellucian is helping them move forward with confidence, creating capacity, streamlining operations, and improving the outcomes that matter most."

Purpose-Built AI for Higher Education

Ellucian's AI is embedded across the Ellucian Platform to help institutions modernize operations, connect data across campus, and improve how students and staff engage with critical services by helping to:

automate routine and time-intensive administrative tasks,

surface timely insights that improve institutional decision-making,

streamline workflows that support student progression and staff productivity, and

extend innovation through agentic capabilities designed for the complexity of higher education.

Trusted AI at Institutional Scale

Ellucian's growing AI portfolio includes assistants that improve productivity in forms, transcripts, writing, and document workflows. Embedded AI capabilities support advising, smart planning and registration, credit recognition and transfer, scholarship optimization, predictive retention, and fraud detection.

The award comes at a time when institutional AI adoption in higher education is accelerating. According to Ellucian's third annual survey of higher education professionals, 66% report their institution is currently leveraging AI, up from 49% the previous year, and 88% expect institutional AI use to increase over the next two years.

"The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society."

To learn more about Ellucian AI capabilities, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/artificial-intelligence. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.pinnacle-award.com/winners-artificial-intelligence-2026

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian