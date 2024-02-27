Ellucian's CEO Recognized Among Top Women in Technology Leadership for Second Year in a Row

News provided by

Ellucian

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Prominent EdTech CEO celebrated for leading innovative SaaS company

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that President and CEO Laura Ipsen has been named among Calibre One's 2024 list of the Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software Companies for the second year in a row. 

This list includes top Chief Executive Officers leading fast-growing software businesses backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest-caliber leaders in the industry. The 2024 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members, and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation. 

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized among such an esteemed list of impactful leaders selected by Calibre One," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This recognition underscores the dedication of the Ellucian team and the work they do each day guided by our vision to unlock learning for all. We remain committed to driving innovation and shaping a brighter future for higher ed as we live our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success."

See the full list of winners at: https://www.calibreone.com/Top25Women2024/ 

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes. 

Media Contact
Jess Weston
[email protected]  

SOURCE Ellucian

Also from this source

AI Futurist Maurice Conti Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Keynote Speaker

AI Futurist Maurice Conti Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Keynote Speaker

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Maurice Conti, an AI futurist, TedX speaker and deep tech...
Bill Nye "The Science Guy" Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Guest Speaker

Bill Nye "The Science Guy" Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Guest Speaker

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Bill Nye, popularly known as "The Science Guy," as a special...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.