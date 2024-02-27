Ellucian's CEO Recognized Among Top Women in Technology Leadership for Second Year in a Row

Prominent EdTech CEO celebrated for leading innovative SaaS company

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that President and CEO Laura Ipsen has been named among Calibre One's 2024 list of the Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software Companies for the second year in a row.

This list includes top Chief Executive Officers leading fast-growing software businesses backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest-caliber leaders in the industry. The 2024 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members, and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized among such an esteemed list of impactful leaders selected by Calibre One," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This recognition underscores the dedication of the Ellucian team and the work they do each day guided by our vision to unlock learning for all. We remain committed to driving innovation and shaping a brighter future for higher ed as we live our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success."

See the full list of winners at: https://www.calibreone.com/Top25Women2024/

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian