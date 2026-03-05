Ellucian Foundation Awards $700,000+ in PATH Scholarships to 58 Global Colleges and Universities to Support Student Financial Stability

Key Highlights:

Flexible, institution-managed grants help students address immediate needs such as housing, food, tuition, and transportation.

Institutions selected to receive grants span the U.S. and 9 additional countries, reflecting the program's global reach.

Program funding designed to reduce stop-outs linked to financial stress and unexpected economic hardship.

Awards empower colleges and universities to provide critical support when students' enrollment is at risk.

RESTON, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced 58 institutions selected to receive 2025 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarships. The PATH Scholarship Program provides grants to higher education institutions worldwide to directly benefit students facing economic hardships and subsequent educational disruptions.

"Students across the globe are working hard to stay enrolled, but too many continue to face financial barriers that put their progress at risk," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Our 2025 Student Voice Report — which includes insights from 'stop-outs,' or learners who left college before completing a degree — found that 23% cannot afford upfront costs to return, and 15% are already too burdened by student debt. The Ellucian Foundation's PATH Scholarship Program is helping institutions reduce these barriers so more students can continue their academic journey with confidence."

How the PATH Scholarship Program Works

The PATH Scholarship Program is designed to deliver flexible support to students directly through institutions.

Program details:

Institutions receive block grants of $10,000, $15,000, or $25,000 (USD)

Funds support essential student needs, including: Housing Tuition Food Transportation

Individual student awards are capped at $1,500 (USD), with limited exceptions.

Program Impact

"We are deeply grateful to the Ellucian Foundation for this generous support," said Liv Heggoy, Executive Director, Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation. "For so many students at Laurel Ridge, a scholarship is truly the difference between being able to pursue a college education now or having to defer that dream indefinitely. With this grant from the PATH Scholarship Program, we were able to support students in two new programs at the College: the Parent Scholars Program and the Power Line Worker Training Program."

Empowering Institutions to Alleviate Finance Distress

By providing flexible funding directly to colleges and universities, the PATH program enables institutions to respond when students face unexpected financial emergencies.

"Institutions know better than anyone the real barriers their students face — and how even modest financial support can change the trajectory of a learner's academic journey," said Jen Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "The PATH program is built on that principle. By putting flexible funding directly into the hands of colleges and universities, we enable them to rapidly assist students whose education might otherwise be interrupted."

"Financial emergencies should never decide a student's future," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Strategic Operations & ESG at Ellucian and Board Member of the Ellucian Foundation. "PATH Scholarships help institutions remove those barriers in real time — supporting housing, transportation, food, tuition, and other basic needs that allow students to stay on track. This year's cohort represents institutions deeply committed to student success, and we are proud to help amplify that impact."

2025 PATH Scholarship Recipients

This year's PATH cohort, selected by an independent judging committee, includes 37 U.S. institutions and 21 institutions across Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Ireland, Trinadad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, – including:

United States:

Adirondack Community College

Brookdale Community College Foundation

Central Carolina Technical College

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Clatsop Community College

Coastal Bend College

College of DuPage

Columbia Gorge Community College

Community College of Allegheny County

Community College of Vermont

Cuyahoga Community College District

Fox Valley Technical College

Gateway Technical College

Hawkeye Community College

Hudson County Community College

Hudson Valley Community College

Ivy Tech Community College–South Bend/Elkhart

Jefferson College

Johnson County Community College

Laurel Ridge Community College

Lee College

Marshalltown Community College

MassBay Community College

Morton College

Northeast Lakeview College

Northeast Texas Community College

North Shore Community College

Normandale Community College

Ranger College

San Jacinto College

South Louisiana Community College

UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ

Victoria College

Wharton County Junior College

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Science & Technology (WSU Tech)

Wilkes Community College

Wor-Wic Community College

Antigua and Barbuda:

The University of the West Indies, Five Islands Campus

Australia:

Charles Sturt University

Federation University Australia

Flinders University

Holmesglen Institute

James Cook University

Victoria University

Canada:

Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Wilfrid Laurier University

Chile:

Universidad de los Andes

Colombia:

Corporación Unificada Nacional de Educación Superior

Fundacion Universitaria Maria Cano

Instituto Superior De Ciencias Sociales Y Economico Familiares – ICSEF

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana

Universidad Libre

Ecuador:

Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Ecuador

Universidad San Francisco de Quito

Ireland:

University College Dublin

Trinadad and Tobago

The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus

United Kingdom:

University of Birmingham

University of Greenwich

To learn more about the PATH Scholarship Program, visit https://stayonpath.org/.

WHAT IS THE ELLUCIAN FOUNDATION PATH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. After all 2025 grants are distributed, the PATH Scholarship program will have provided more than $3.7 million in grants. Thousands of students have received PATH Scholarships through their higher education institutions. For more information or to get involved, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

