Ellucian Foundation Awards $700,000+ in PATH Scholarships to 58 Global Colleges and Universities to Support Student Financial Stability

News provided byEllucian
Mar 05, 2026, 09:00 ET
Key Highlights:
- Flexible, institution-managed grants help students address immediate needs such as housing, food, tuition, and transportation.
- Institutions selected to receive grants span the U.S. and 9 additional countries, reflecting the program's global reach.
- Program funding designed to reduce stop-outs linked to financial stress and unexpected economic hardship.
- Awards empower colleges and universities to provide critical support when students' enrollment is at risk.
RESTON, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced 58 institutions selected to receive 2025 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarships. The PATH Scholarship Program provides grants to higher education institutions worldwide to directly benefit students facing economic hardships and subsequent educational disruptions.
"Students across the globe are working hard to stay enrolled, but too many continue to face financial barriers that put their progress at risk," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Our 2025 Student Voice Report — which includes insights from 'stop-outs,' or learners who left college before completing a degree — found that 23% cannot afford upfront costs to return, and 15% are already too burdened by student debt. The Ellucian Foundation's PATH Scholarship Program is helping institutions reduce these barriers so more students can continue their academic journey with confidence."
How the PATH Scholarship Program Works
The PATH Scholarship Program is designed to deliver flexible support to students directly through institutions.
Program details:
- Institutions receive block grants of $10,000, $15,000, or $25,000 (USD)
- Funds support essential student needs, including:
- Housing
- Tuition
- Food
- Transportation
- Individual student awards are capped at $1,500 (USD), with limited exceptions.
Program Impact
"We are deeply grateful to the Ellucian Foundation for this generous support," said Liv Heggoy, Executive Director, Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation. "For so many students at Laurel Ridge, a scholarship is truly the difference between being able to pursue a college education now or having to defer that dream indefinitely. With this grant from the PATH Scholarship Program, we were able to support students in two new programs at the College: the Parent Scholars Program and the Power Line Worker Training Program."
Empowering Institutions to Alleviate Finance Distress
By providing flexible funding directly to colleges and universities, the PATH program enables institutions to respond when students face unexpected financial emergencies.
"Institutions know better than anyone the real barriers their students face — and how even modest financial support can change the trajectory of a learner's academic journey," said Jen Welding, Executive Director of the Ellucian Foundation. "The PATH program is built on that principle. By putting flexible funding directly into the hands of colleges and universities, we enable them to rapidly assist students whose education might otherwise be interrupted."
"Financial emergencies should never decide a student's future," said Kirsten Weeks, Senior Director, Strategic Operations & ESG at Ellucian and Board Member of the Ellucian Foundation. "PATH Scholarships help institutions remove those barriers in real time — supporting housing, transportation, food, tuition, and other basic needs that allow students to stay on track. This year's cohort represents institutions deeply committed to student success, and we are proud to help amplify that impact."
2025 PATH Scholarship Recipients
This year's PATH cohort, selected by an independent judging committee, includes 37 U.S. institutions and 21 institutions across Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Ireland, Trinadad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, – including:
United States:
- Adirondack Community College
- Brookdale Community College Foundation
- Central Carolina Technical College
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College
- Clatsop Community College
- Coastal Bend College
- College of DuPage
- Columbia Gorge Community College
- Community College of Allegheny County
- Community College of Vermont
- Cuyahoga Community College District
- Fox Valley Technical College
- Gateway Technical College
- Hawkeye Community College
- Hudson County Community College
- Hudson Valley Community College
- Ivy Tech Community College–South Bend/Elkhart
- Jefferson College
- Johnson County Community College
- Laurel Ridge Community College
- Lee College
- Marshalltown Community College
- MassBay Community College
- Morton College
- Northeast Lakeview College
- Northeast Texas Community College
- North Shore Community College
- Normandale Community College
- Ranger College
- San Jacinto College
- South Louisiana Community College
- UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ
- Victoria College
- Wharton County Junior College
- Wichita State University Campus of Applied Science & Technology (WSU Tech)
- Wilkes Community College
- Wor-Wic Community College
Antigua and Barbuda:
- The University of the West Indies, Five Islands Campus
Australia:
- Charles Sturt University
- Federation University Australia
- Flinders University
- Holmesglen Institute
- James Cook University
- Victoria University
Canada:
- Saskatchewan Polytechnic
- Wilfrid Laurier University
Chile:
- Universidad de los Andes
Colombia:
- Corporación Unificada Nacional de Educación Superior
- Fundacion Universitaria Maria Cano
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Sociales Y Economico Familiares – ICSEF
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
- Universidad Libre
Ecuador:
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Ecuador
- Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Ireland:
- University College Dublin
Trinadad and Tobago
- The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus
United Kingdom:
- University of Birmingham
- University of Greenwich
To learn more about the PATH Scholarship Program, visit https://stayonpath.org/.
WHAT IS THE ELLUCIAN FOUNDATION PATH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
The Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship is provided by the Ellucian Foundation, established in 2020 by Ellucian, the leading technology solutions provider for higher education. After all 2025 grants are distributed, the PATH Scholarship program will have provided more than $3.7 million in grants. Thousands of students have received PATH Scholarships through their higher education institutions. For more information or to get involved, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.
Media Contact
Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
Jess Weston, Manager, Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Ellucian
Share this article