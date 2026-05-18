Elmhurst 1925 Launches Award-Winning Clean Protein™ Line Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market

Boasting 27g of High-Quality Plant-Based Protein, 190 Calories, as Few as 3g Sugar, and No Artificial Anything, the New Line Brings Elmhurst's Signature Simplicity to Sprouts Shoppers Nationwide

ELMA, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmhurst® 1925, maker of the world's finest plant-based dairy products, today announced the retail debut of its Clean Protein line at Sprouts Farmers Market. This launch establishes Sprouts as the brand's first national retail partner for the new ready-to-drink plant-based protein beverages.

Credits to Dan Simantov

Formulated for today's ingredient-conscious consumer, Clean Protein delivers 27g of complete plant protein, just 190 calories, and as few as 3g of sugar per bottle, all in a smooth, creamy shake made without gums, seed oils, artificial sweeteners, or artificial flavors. The launch represents Elmhurst's entry into the ready-to-drink protein category and expands the brand's portfolio of clean-label, plant-based beverages.

"Sprouts Farmers Market is the ideal partner for the retail debut of Clean Protein," said Jack Warren, National Sales Director at Elmhurst 1925. "Their shoppers are focused on ingredient transparency and nutritional discovery, aligning perfectly with our mission. We developed this line for those who demand high-quality protein without sacrificing a clean label or a smooth taste. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Sprouts as we bring this new innovation to health-conscious households nationwide."

The lineup features four varieties, including the 2026 NEXTY Award-winning Pistachio Crème:

Pistachio Crème – An elevated take on a trending flavor, crafted with Elmhurst's velvety pistachio milk and real vanilla extract for a creamy, indulgent finish.

– An elevated take on a trending flavor, crafted with Elmhurst's velvety pistachio milk and real vanilla extract for a creamy, indulgent finish. Sea Salt Chocolate – Elmhurst's twist on the ultimate classic is crafted with real, rich cocoa, creamy cashew milk, and a pinch of sea salt for a rich, comforting and nostalgic finish.

– Elmhurst's twist on the ultimate classic is crafted with real, rich cocoa, creamy cashew milk, and a pinch of sea salt for a rich, comforting and nostalgic finish. Vanilla – This fan-favorite flavor is crafted with real vanilla extract, dreamy cashew milk and for a smooth, creamy taste with just a touch of natural sweetness.

– This fan-favorite flavor is crafted with real vanilla extract, dreamy cashew milk and for a smooth, creamy taste with just a touch of natural sweetness. Strawberries and Cream– Crafted with real strawberry puree with creamy cashew milk for a bright, juicy flavor that's perfectly nostalgic and anything but artificial.

True to Elmhurst's simple-ingredient philosophy, Clean Protein is designed to offer a convenient protein option without the long ingredient lists or artificial additives often found in the category. The product is Certified Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and Non-GMO.

Like all Elmhurst products, the Clean Protein line is crafted using Elmhurst's patented HydroRelease™ method, which uses only water to separate and recombine the nutritional components of nuts, grains, or seeds. This process maintains the integrity of the source ingredient without added gums, oils, or emulsifiers, while upcycling waste into energy and operating with 100% renewable hydropower.

The entire Clean Protein line is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide at an SRP of $4.99, along with the rest of Elmhurst's plant-based beverage line.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company's roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. Sensing the need for cleaner, more nutritious, high-quality plant-based alternatives, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and founded Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst products are crafted through the company's unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the nutritional components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums, oils or emulsifiers. HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 36,000 team members and operates more than 480 stores in 25 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about/.

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SOURCE Elmhurst 1925