ElmTree Funds Announces $600 Million Strategic Partnership with Guggenheim Investments

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading real estate private equity manager, announced that it has closed a transaction with Guggenheim Investments ("Guggenheim") focused on investing in industrial e-commerce assets throughout the United States. Guggenheim, on behalf of its clients, has provided a $600 million equity commitment to fund the partnership.

As part of the transaction, ElmTree, which specializes in acquiring build-to-suit properties net leased to investment grade tenants, will invest in industrial real estate assets tied to the e-commerce, last-mile, and logistics sectors. These assets are in high demand as more corporations aim to efficiently build out supply chains to incorporate faster delivery times as a result of consumer demand.

"We are thrilled to match our expertise in the industrial real estate sector with a quality investment partner like Guggenheim," said James Koman, CEO and Founder of ElmTree. "This strategic partnership provides fresh capital to continue investing in mission critical assets that are in high demand across the country, while generating steady, long-term cash flow."

Jennifer Marler, Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at Guggenheim Investments added, "Guggenheim Investments is pleased to partner with ElmTree on another transaction that benefits our clients and the stakeholders of the real estate projects. In these challenging times, we will continue to create innovative opportunities like this to drive value for our clients."

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making investments in the commercial real estate net lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial and office properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree Funds has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree Funds targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the United States that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $233 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate, and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

¹ Assets under management are as of 09/30/2020 and include leverage of $14.0bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Media Contact

Ryan Windels

[email protected]

SOURCE ElmTree Funds