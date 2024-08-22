ElmTree Funds Announces Over $242 Million Capital Deployed in First Half of 2024

Firm maintains investment momentum in the first half of the year

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading industrial net-lease real estate private equity firm, has successfully closed the first half of 2024 with significant investment activity, deploying over $242 million in capital across three industrial real estate acquisitions in the Midwest and West Coast markets. ElmTree CEO & Founder James Koman made the announcement.

"Our performance in the first half of 2024 underscores our ability to navigate a volatile market and continue to deploy capital effectively," said Koman. "These three acquisitions highlight the unabating demand for strategically located, build-to-suit industrial assets as large corporations remain committed to building out their logistics supply chain networks in the U.S. to remain competitive in today's evolving landscape."

In Q1 2024, ElmTree transacted on two industrial assets totaling 870k square feet, with an average BBB+ credit rating and a weighted average lease term of 11 years. In Q2 2024, ElmTree acquired an industrial asset in the Midwest, totaling 400,000 square feet and with an A credit rating and 14 years remaining on the lease. Collectively, the three transactions total over 1.2 million square feet, an average credit rating of BBB+, and a weighted average lease term of 12 years.

"Our strategy remains focused on maintaining pricing discipline and implementing risk mitigation measures to safeguard our investments," added Koman. "These recent acquisitions underscore our strategic approach to portfolio construction and our strong belief in the fundamentals of the industrial real estate sector. We remain confident in our ability to deploy capital into attractive investments within the build-to-suit industrial space and anticipate continuing to capitalize on our robust pipeline of over $2 billion in opportunities, of which $350 million is already under due diligence."

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets industrial investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis. To learn more, visit https://elmtreefunds.com/ .

